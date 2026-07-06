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Trending Middle East

Trump heads to Nato summit, Iran mourns Khamenei and Macron set for Syria visit

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

July 06, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump heads to the Nato summit in Turkey, where Iran, defence spending and support for Ukraine are expected to dominate discussions. European allies are also expected to outline new contributions to security in the Strait of Hormuz.

In Iran, millions of mourners are expected to take part in the funeral procession for former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as a week of ceremonies continues before his burial in Mashhad.

We also look ahead to a landmark visit to Damascus, where French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to become the first EU leader to visit Syria since President Ahmad Al Shara came to power, with talks focused on investment, reconstruction and regional co-operation.

In business, Adnoc launches a new global LNG marketing and trading platform in Abu Dhabi as it expands its role in international energy markets and prepares to significantly increase its liquefied natural gas exports.

And the UAE takes another step in its digital economy, with the country's dirham-backed stablecoin becoming available on regulated trading platforms, making digital payments more accessible for consumers and businesses.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: July 06, 2026, 8:27 AM
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