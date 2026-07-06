Families of Dubai crash victims receive financial support from Dh1m fund

The families of seven workers killed in a road crash in Dubai last month have been given a financial lifeline thanks to a Dh1 million ($270,000) relief fund set up by a leading UAE businessman.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman and chief executive of Abu Dhabi healthcare company Burjeel Holdings, announced the support package after the workers were killed in an accident on Emirates Road.

A minibus crashed into the back of a lorry, which had stopped in the middle of the road after a minor accident. The families of the victims – six Indian citizens and a Sri Lankan – have each received Dh100,000 under the programme. Another Dh180,000 has been allocated for the nine survivors, based on their medical and recovery needs.

The package also includes Dh70,000 for emergency travel and accommodation for family members, and Dh50,000 to support the education of children from affected families.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil set up the support package to help families affected by the fatal crash. Leslie Pableo for The National Info

Honouring lives lost

Representatives of Dr Vayalil's VPS Healthcare office travelled across rural Telangana and Uttar Pradesh in India and Mullaitivu in Sri Lanka to meet the bereaved families and hand over the financial assistance.

In Telangana, the teams met relatives of Saleem Sayyed Hussain, Abdul Rafiq Abdul Raheem and Thirupathi Gollapally Chandraiah.

Mr Hussain, 51, who was married with three children, had moved to the UAE about two months before the fatal crash, having left India in the hope of securing the funds to build a better home for his loved ones and pay for his children's education.

The parents of Mr Chandraiah, 23, told of the hopes they had for their son, who had moved to the Emirates about seven months ago.

Seven people died and nine were injured when a minibus collided with a stationary lorry on Emirates Road in Dubai. Photo: Dubai Police Info

Mr Raheem, 37, was married and had a young daughter. His death was the latest tragedy to strike his family. His father Abdul Rahan, who lost two other children in a crash in Telangana in 2015, said the family is struggling to rebuild their lives.

Daughter's nursing dream

In Uttar Pradesh, the visits covered the families of Abdul Rasheed Zakir Husain, Markandey Chauhan Bhajjan Chauhan and Mohammad Saqib Liyaqat Ali.

Mr Chauhan, who was 39, leaves behind a wife and three children, including Ankita, 17, who recently completed Grade 12.

During the visit, Dr Shamsheer connected with Markandey Chauhan’s family over a video call. When Ankita shared that she wished to pursue a nursing career, Dr Shamsheer offered to help her achieve her goals.

“We will support you to complete your education. Study well and complete the course,” he said during the call. “We will be happy to bring you here after that. Markandey will be remembered every day through you.”

The family of Mr Hussain, 38, a father of three, said he had moved to the UAE two months before the accident to forge a better future for his children.

“He had told us this would be his last journey abroad to find a job and that, once he returned, he would not go again,” said Mohammed Aamir, his wife’s brother.

The family of Mr Ali, 31, said he had gone to Dubai for the first time about eight months ago to support his mother and sisters.

A member of Dr Vayalil's office also travelled to Mullavi, in Sri Lanka, to meet the family of Samuvel Rengasami, 34, for whom he was the sole breadwinner.

“We met the families on behalf of Dr Shamsheer to convey that they are not alone,” said Hafiz Ali, director of VPS Health. “Their loved ones worked in the UAE, and this support is a message that the community here remembers them and stands with their families. The education support for the children will also be taken forward in close co-ordination with the families.”

Financial support has also been extended to the nine injured survivors in co-ordination with the workers’ employer, with the amount distributed based on severity of injury and recovery needs.