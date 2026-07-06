Erling Haaland fires Norway past Brazil and into World Cup quarter-finals: 'It's absolutely insane'

Erling Haaland stepped up to fire Norway to the biggest win in their history and into the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup.
Haaland powered in a 79th-minute header and added a second in the 90th minute as Norway stunned Brazil 2-1 to reach the last eight of the World Cup at the expense of the five-time champions.
Kept under wraps for most of the last-16 clash, Haaland's sixth and seventh goals of the tournament sent Brazil to their earliest exit since being eliminated at the same stage at Italia '90. He's now tied with Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.
"I mean, it's like things normally are," the imposing 25-year-old striker said. "If I have a chance or two, then very often I score.
"I'm not quite sure, but this is what I do. It's all about being focused and taking the chances I get. And I normally get them even if I don't score on the first one.
"We just kept pushing forward, but I hope that all the young people watching this interview, I hope that when you get a little older, you’ll see playing for Norway as the proudest thing you’ll ever do in your entire life. It’s absolutely insane."
Norway's Orjan Nyland made four saves, including a Bruno Guimaraes 14th-minute penalty. Neymar, 34, did finally beat the Norway stopper deep into injury time when he converted his spot kick in what is likely his final World Cup match.
Norway will now face the winner of Sunday's later match between host Mexico and England in a quarter-final in Miami Gardens, Florida.
"I never thought about it," Norway manager Stale Solbakken said of reaching this stage.
"I just thought that we needed to proceed from the group stage. And then, of course, it's the next game, and now it was Brazil.
"I told the boys that maybe we didn't have a 50-50 chance today, but if we can play up to our best, then we have a 50-50 chance."
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The result maintained one of the all-time World Cup oddities, the Nordic nation's perfect record against the Selecao in the competition. The other victory, in 1998, also a 2-1 Norway triumph, came in a group-stage finale after Brazil had already secured safe passage to the knockout phase.
Haaland's first came after an extended stretch in which Carlo Ancelotti's side looked more likely to score.
Just seconds after coming into the match, the 19-year-old Endrick missed Brazil's best chance of the afternoon, getting his footing all wrong and firing wide after reaching Vinicius Junior's excellent throughball in the 59th minute.
Nyland also denied Rayan and Guimaraes after the break before Norway turned the tables in the final 15 minutes and guaranteed Brazil's World Cup drought would extend to at least 28 years.
"Obviously, everyone is profoundly disappointed, given what happened," said Ancelotti. "We didn't do a spectacular World Cup campaign, but we did a good one, and we even deserved to win the match at some points today."
Less than five minutes after Andreas Schjelderup forced Alisson Becker into a 75th- minute stop, he found Haaland with a looping cross from the left. Haaland rose above Gabriel Magalhaes and nodded downward beyond Alisson's dive.
The same duo combined 11 minutes later to seal it. Schjelderup provided a ball from the left, and Haaland controlled it and snapped a low, right-footed shot into the bottom corner.
Afterwards, he was given the honour of leading the minority of Norway fans in the building in their now-famous Viking Row celebration, and he had advice for his countrymen across the Atlantic.
"Everyone just needs to enjoy themselves," the Manchester City man said. "This is just an insane day. Like I said, it's one of the most insane days in Norwegian history. Just enjoy it. Embrace it and enjoy the moment."
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