Fifa boss says fans 'should chill' over Somali referee's denied entry to US

Fifa President Gianni Infantino on Wednesday suggested that football fans “should chill” over a Somali referee's denied entry to officiate the 2026 World Cup in the US.

Omar Artan, who was named Africa’s best male referee in 2025, was denied entry into the US at an airport in Miami on Saturday. Mr Artan told The New York Times he was questioned by border officials about Somali politics and Al Shabab militant group, to which he said he knew nothing.

The US has placed severe travel limits on Somalia and, in 2025, the East African country was one of 12 nations President Donald Trump's administration effectively banned from entry to the US.

Mr Infantino told reporters in Mexico City that while it was “unfortunate” Mr Artan was denied entry into the US, Fifa cannot tell governments who to allow into their countries.

“We always try to make the situation as positive as possible and to find solutions. Sometimes we manage, other times not,” he said in his first media conference since 2023.

“When I say to chill, I don't mean to chill and do nothing. I mean to trust us that we are working behind the scenes."

Trumps immigration policies have affected others seeking entry to the US for the latest World Cup, including one staff member from the Iraq team and dozens of fans from Morocco.

Iran inclusion

Speaking on the eve of the World Cup, Mr Infantino also said Fifa deserves credit for Iran's participation in the tournament.

Play 00:53 Infantino says Iran will play at World Cup in US

The Iran war has become a major talking point before the kick-off in Mexico City on Thursday and marks an extraordinary time when the tournament's co-host is at war with one of the countries competing.

Iran, who were denied a base camp in the US, have set up in Mexico and must travel into and out of the US on each match day. They are set to play two games in Los Angeles before ending group play in Seattle.

“There are challenges. It's not easy but I don't know who else would have been able to ensure in these circumstances – which we could not influence – Iran could come and play,” Mr Infantino said.

The Fifa chief also said he told the Iranian team in March that “if I have to go on a bus to Tehran and drive them here, I will do that".

“I am very happy we managed to get Iran to come and play. I am proud of the work of my team,” he said.

Ticket prices

Mr Infantino also defended Fifa's handling of ticket prices and the dynamic pricing model.

He drew comparisons to US sporting events including the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, where the entry price for Madison Square Garden began at about $3,600, Stubhub showed as of 5pm ET.

“Our entry price, which is $60, is the lowest entry price of any of the American sports in the play-off phases,” Mr Infantino said.

The average entry price for a group stage game is currently $656 as of 10am ET, according to TicketData.

He said 130,000 tickets were offered at $60, out of the 6 million to 7 million total. Mr Infantino said Fifa has so far sold 6.5 million tickets.