Iran will take part in World Cup, Fifa's Infantino says

Fifa President Gianni Infantino on Thursday told the world football body's congress that Iran would take part in the World Cup this summer, despite the war between Tehran and the US.

"I should say, confirming straight away for those who maybe want to say something else or want to write something else, that of course, Iran will be participating at the Fifa World Cup 2026," he told the meeting in Vancouver, Canada.

"And of course, Iran will play in the United States."

Team Iran ahead of a friendly match with Costa Rica in Antalya, Turkey. Anadolu / AFP Info

The US is co-hosting the World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

Iran officials were absent from the Vancouver summit's opening, but this was not a surprise.

On Wednesday, Iran's football federation delegation, including a former member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said that it would not attend Thursday's meeting because of its treatment by Canadian immigration officials.

Iranian officials had previously said that the country would not be sending its team to the 2026 World Cup, as some of the team's games were to take place in the US. A ceasefire is in effect between the US and Iran, but peace talks have stalled and it is unclear whether hostilities will resume.

In recent weeks, however, Iran has shifted its tone and said it wishes to compete, stopping just short of confirming that the team would take part.

Initially, Iran had asked Fifa to move some of the team's games from the US to either Mexico or Canada, but the world body declined.

At Fifa's Congress, Mr Infantino said that Iran, and the world, had a responsibility to fulfil.

"Football unites the world. Fifa unites the world. You unite the world. We unite the world," he said.

Later on Thursday, US President Donald Trump addressed Iran’s potential participation in the World Cup during a news conference.

“If Gianni said it, I am OK. Gianni Infantino, that guy is a piece of work, you know what, let them play,” he said.

Iran qualified for the World Cup and are in Group G, scheduled to compete on June 15 against New Zealand in Los Angeles, followed by another match in the city on June 21 against Belgium.

Mr Trump previously told news outlets that he “really didn't care” if Iran played in the World Cup, but several days later, Mr Infantino said Mr Trump was supportive of Iran taking part.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses the 76th Fifa Congress in Vancouver, Canada, on April 30. EPA Info

“We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the Fifa World Cup 2026,” Fifa said in a post on X, quoting Mr Infantino. “During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States.”

A day later, however, in a post on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said that although Iran were welcome to play in the US, he didn't think it would be “appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety”.

Meanwhile, Iran's team have continued to practise.