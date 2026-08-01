'This proposal ‌will not proceed': Fifa scraps controversial plan to sell stakes in World Cup

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has scrapped his plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

Facing backlash throughout the sport, a World Cup boycott from Europe ​and criticism ​from high-ranking officials inside Fifa itself, ​Infantino said the proposed Fifa Forward Enterprise project "will not proceed."

The news came just days after the plan was made public, with the governing body releasing a statement "attributable to the Fifa President."

"The Fifa ⁠Forward Enterprise project was intended to provide a basis for further strengthening our ​Fifa Member Associations and our sport worldwide, especially in those countries where support is most needed," the statement read. "And more so, as we said from the ⁠outset, to do this only if a majority of the Fifa Member Associations were in support and always subject to a consultation process with them, the Fifa Council, the Confederations and wider stakeholders."

"Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions of a nature that, regardless of ⁠the level of support, are no longer in the interest of the objective set out in the first place.

"Our purpose has always been - and ​will always ⁠be - to unite and improve."

"As a result, this proposal ‌will not proceed."

The statement ended with Infantino saying he plans to "bring all interested parties back together in the coming days and weeks" with ​the goal of discussing ways to grow the sport of soccer globally.

Fifa global headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. Getty Images Info

Backlash to proposal

Infantino's concession concluded a tumultuous week. The proposal was introduced just Tuesday, with Fifa projecting tens of billions in new investment by bringing together its commercial rights - encompassing broadcast, sponsorship, ticketing and licensing - under a new commercial venture and selling stakes in that venture to private equity.

Infantino had defended his plan as beneficial for member nations that could access increased development money. Fifa also argued that outside investors wouldn't have an operational role in the tournament and would invest in a subsidiary rather than Fifa itself.

That didn't soften what many saw as an attempt to hand minority ownership in the world's biggest tournament to private investors with their own aims.

Member nations of Uefa (Europe's governing body) voted to boycott World Cups moving forward if the plan went through. Members of Concacaf, representing North America, Central America and the Caribbean, also "unequivocally" rejected the proposition.

Carlos Cordeiro, the senior adviser to Infantino for the past five years, resigned earlier Friday in protest of the Fifa Forward Enterprise plans. Cordeiro, 70, is the former president of US Soccer (2018-20) and a Goldman Sachs banker before that.