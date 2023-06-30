Manchester United agree £55m deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea

Manchester United have agreed a £55 million deal with Chelsea to sign midfielder Mason Mount.

The 24-year-old is understood to have agreed a five-year contract, with an option for a further year, with the transfer fee potential rising by £5 million with add-ons.

Reports suggest Chelsea were keen to keep Mount but were unable to negotiate a new contract with his current deal set to end next summer which would have enabled him to leave for nothing.

It took Manchester United three bids to finally secure Mount's signing as manager Erik ten Hag looks to build on last year's third-place finish and League Cup final victory over Newcastle.

They are also looking to bolster their attacking options and have been linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, Benfica's Goncalo Ramos and Victor Osimhen at Napoli.

Mount came up through the ranks at Chelsea, making his senior debut in 2019, going on to made 195 appearances, scoring 33 goals, but struggled for form and fitness last season as the team ended the campaign 12th – their lowest Premeir League finish for more than 25 years.

He was part of the starting XI when Chelsea beat Manchester City to secure the 2021 Champions League, also winning the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup that year.

Mount spent seasons out on loan at Dutch Eredivisie club Vitesse (2017-18) and in the English second-tier with Derby County (2018-19).

He has won 36 England caps, scoring five goals, helping Gareth Southgate's side finish runners-up at Euro 2020 when they were beaten by Italy on penalties in the final.

Chelsea, under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, are seeking to reduce their bloated squad after a £600 million spending spree over the past year.

N'Golo Kante left the club for Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad, while goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Kalidou Koulibaly also moved to the Middle East with Al Hilal.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic has joined treble-winners Manchester City, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is expected to complete a move to Serie A side AC Milan.