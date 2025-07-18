After 20 years as an Overseas Filipino Worker in the UAE, here are six life lessons I've learnt

Time flies so fast. In a few months, I will have been in the UAE as an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) for two decades. Like life itself, there have been ups and downs, but they haven't stopped me from growing and continuing to learn every single day, despite being far away from home.

Being an OFW is both difficult and fulfilling. Here are six life lessons I’ve learnt over the years that have helped me stay strong and positive.

1. Protect your mental health

Yes, loneliness, homesickness and burnout are real and common. Even after all these years in Dubai, I still experience homesickness.

I try to overcome it by making sure I go home every year to my beloved hometown Cebu, and spend time with my family, relatives and friends – even just for a short while. If not, I take short holidays elsewhere or enjoy local staycations here in the UAE to pause and recharge.

For me, life isn’t all about work – you must find balance or you’ll eventually reach burnout. Build a support system, whether it’s with your partner or friends. If you’re social, join community groups.

To sum it up: Take breaks, talk to someone and never ignore your emotional needs. Always protect your mental health at all costs. Learn to take care of yourself first.

2. Save and invest early

I still save in a piggy bank in addition to actual bank accounts. Jaime Puebla / The National

Earning in a foreign currency is a blessing, but it won’t last forever. In Dubai, temptation is everywhere. Many fall into the trap of overspending or constantly sending money home without saving. Live within your means. Don’t spend what you don’t have. Budget smartly, save and invest – whether in property, mutual funds, bonds or business ventures. These are essential for long-term security.

I even have the old-school habit of saving in a piggy bank in addition to my actual bank accounts. I now have my own house in the Philippines and every time I visit, I pat myself on the back and say: “Well done.”

It may sound like a cliche, but always save for the rainy days. Our time as expatriates is temporary, so we must spend our hard-earned money wisely.

3. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’

Never feel guilty about saying “no” nor afraid to set financial boundaries. Saying yes to every request can leave you with nothing. There’s nothing wrong with helping families back home, but do so within your means. Don’t send everything you earn and end up with nothing for yourself. I always advocate helping wisely – give a fishing rod, not fish every day. I believe constantly giving money can create overdependence, or worse, encourage laziness.

4. Never stop learning

To keep growing, and earning, you must never stop learning. Skills open doors, but continuous learning keeps you relevant. Consider learning a new language, earning certifications, or upskilling in your field to get better jobs or promotions. Also, learn about financial literacy – it’s just as important as your paycheck.

5. Don’t forget your roots

I am proud of my roots, traditions and values. Leslie Pableo for The National.

I sometimes hear fellow Filipinos say they don’t want to return home and would rather stay abroad, and I respect that. But never badmouth or look down on your own country. Success abroad becomes even more meaningful when you stay grounded.

Stay connected with your culture and values. Don’t let pride, comparison or materialism define your identity. The Philippines isn’t perfect, and neither is any other country. But love it anyway, because that’s where you came from. As for me, I will always be proud to be a Filipino – and I wouldn’t trade that for any other citizenship.

6. Plan for retirement and reintegration

I’ve been an OFW for two decades now, and I’m also not getting any younger. I’m at a point where I’m seriously thinking about retirement.

My goal is to retire early, to enjoy life while I still can. As early as now, I’m already planning my exit strategy. Think about what you want to do once you’re back home – whether it’s starting a business, working part-time online or just simply retiring.

Prepare for that chapter of your life now. And part of that preparation is reintegrating slowly. I admit, after so many years abroad, I’m no longer familiar with many things in Cebu – from people I used to know, relatives, friends, even the environment. So, whenever I go home for vacation, I make an effort to reconnect and reacquaint myself with the place I will always call home.

