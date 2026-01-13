UAE passport ranks fifth in the world, ahead of US, Canada and UK

The UAE passport has tied as the fifth most powerful in the world, according to the latest Henley Passport Index.

The latest rankings show the UAE passport has risen 57 places in the past 20 years.

The UAE ranks ahead of New Zealand (6), the UK (7), Canada (8) and the US (10) in the table which is topped by Singapore.

“The UAE’s rise on the Henley Passport Index is without parallel,” said Dr Christian H Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners and creator of the index. “It demonstrates how long-term vision, political stability, and proactive diplomacy can translate directly into tangible mobility benefits for citizens, and increasing soft power for the country.”

UAE passport holders have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 184 destinations, an increase of 149 destinations since 2006.

“By expanding travel freedom, the UAE ensures that our citizens enjoy ever-greater opportunities across the world, while simultaneously fostering global growth and collaboration,” said Omar Obaid Al Shamsi, Under-Secretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The UAE’s journey stands as an inspiring example of how vision, engagement, and openness can translate into tangible benefits for both citizens and the wider international community.”

Elsewhere in the Gulf region, Qatar was ranked 47th, with Kuwait 50th, Saudi Arabia 54th, Bahrain 55th and Oman 57th.