UAE passport climbs to world No 2 after decade-long surge

The Henley Passport Index shows how dramatically the UAE’s global mobility has changed over the past decade. In 2016, the Emirati passport ranked 38th in the world, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to just over 120 destinations. This year it has climbed to second place, with access to 184 destinations, placing it firmly among the world’s most powerful passports.

The most striking shift came in 2018, when the UAE jumped from 38th to 21st in a single year. That leap marked the start of a sustained rise, driven by an aggressive expansion of visa-waiver agreements and a broader diplomatic push to increase global partnerships. From there, the trajectory remained consistently upwards, with the UAE entering the top 10 for the first time in the mid-2020s before reaching the top five.

What makes this rise particularly notable is its speed. Few countries have improved their passport strength as quickly or as consistently. While many established passports in Europe and North America have plateaued or slipped in recent years, the UAE has continued to gain ground, steadily increasing the number of destinations its citizens can access visa-free.

Over the past two decades, the passport has climbed 57 places – the highest increase recorded globally – with visa-free access expanding by 149 destinations since 2006.

The UAE remains the only Arab country in the top 10 and has recorded one of the most significant gains in passport power worldwide.

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Rankings for other Gulf countries include Qatar at No 45, Kuwait at No 47, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain tied at No 51 and Oman at No 54.

The UAE's ranking reflects more than just travel convenience for Emirati passport holders. It sits alongside a wider strategy to deepen international partnerships, including the latest CEPA trade agreements announced last month and this month this year. As global mobility becomes an increasingly important measure of influence, the UAE’s passport is now a clear signal of its expanding global reach.