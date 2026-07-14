Tour de France 2026: Imperious Tadej Pogacar leaves rivals in wake yet again with victory on Stage 10

Tadej Poacar secured his third stage win of the 2026 Tour de France with the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider also extending his overall lead after another dominant performance.

Back in action after Monday's rest day, the peloton was set for a serious climbing challenge on Stage 10's 166km run from Aurillac to the summit finish at Le Lioran.

But the route turned into another opportunity for Pogacar to flex his muscles on a mountain stage with the four-time champion soloing to victory for his 24th Tour win, finishing 32 seconds ahead of second-placed Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) with home hope Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA ​CGM ‌Team) claiming third.

Pogacar's lead over Jonas Vingegaard in the general classification (GC) also increased to three minutes and 36 seconds after the Visma-Lease a Bike rider came home in seventh place, 44 seconds behind his old rival. It was a disappointing Bastille Day for the Dane who also lost 12 seconds to Evenepoel.

“Today was an incredible day,” said Pogacar. “The team did a super job. We targeted this stage since a long time ago. It also happens that two years ago Jonas beat me in the sprint fair and square.

“Today I had similar legs at the finish; completely destroyed. But I enjoyed today and, in the final, I didn't know I would win until the last kilometre.

I remember it was Bastille Day and I wanted to honour the yellow jersey. Thanks to all the fans who came today to the road, it was an amazing atmosphere; even if there were some who were booing. To all the guys who were booing, they gave us more power.”

It was in 2024 that Vingegaard claimed his last Tour stage victory and his last over Pogacar in spectacular fashion after initially being dropped by ​the Slovenian with ⁠30km to go. The Visma-Lease ‌a Bike rider caught his rival on the next climb with less than 15km remaining before out-sprinting him at the finish.

“It's, of course, very emotional for me,” said Vingegaard at the time having suffered a broken collarbone, multiple fractured ribs, a pulmonary contusion and a collapsed lung following a crash at the Tour of the Basque Country. “I would never have thought this three months ago.”

During Monday's rest day, Tour racing director Thierry Gouvenou described how he was fully expecting a UAE Team Emirates-XRG attack. “Knowing ⁠Pogacar and his thirst for revenge, the tactic will be simple: go all out ⁠for the stage win,” he said. “His team will do everything to set him up to avenge his last defeat to Vingegaard in Le Lioran.”

As it turned out, that Pogacar attack arrived just over 1km from the top of Col du Perthus, with Vingegaard left behind in no time before Richard Carapaz (EF Education–EasyPost) was passed and dropped at the front.

“So far, the Tour has been perfect for me and for the team,” added Pogacar, who remains firmly on course for a record-equalling fifth crown. “It suited us really well and today, for example, was perfect climbs for each one of the riders in the team, so everyone could do their job so that I could finish it off.

“You never know how long it lasts and you just need to be great in this moment, to be riding here at the biggest race in the world … I need to enjoy this moment.”

It was a tough day for Pogcar's teammate Isaac Del Toro as the Mexican lost ground in his bid to finish on the podium in Paris after coming home in eighth place, dropping from third to seventh in the GC.

Wednesday's Stage 11 will see Tim Merlier attempt to secure his third victory for Soudal ⁠Quick-Step in what is a 161.3km flat run from Vichy to Nevers.

Stage 10 results

1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 3:58:08

2. Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +32

3. Paul Seixas (Decathlon ⁠CMA CGM Team) +34

4. Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) ”

5. ⁠Juan ‌Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) +38

6. Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) ”

7. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) +44

8. Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +1:31

General Classification

1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 36:15:02

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) +3:36

3. Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +4:06

4. Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) +4:22

5. Paul Seixas (Decathlon ⁠CMA CGM Team) +4:35

6. Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +4:44

7. Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +5:08

8. Mattias Skjelmose (DEN) (Lidl-Trek) +5:45