Tour de France 2026: Isaac del Toro and Tadej Pogacar secure stunning one-two for UAE Team Emirates-XRG

UAE Team Emirates-XRG enjoyed a sparkling Stage 2 of the 2026 Tour de France as Isaac del Toro secured a memorable victory with reigning champion Tadej Pogacar finishing second in Barcelona on Sunday.

Del Toro, making his Tour debut, overcame a mechanical issue and a long wait to change his ​bike ​before launching a late attack at Montjuic, becoming only the second Mexican stage winner since Raul Alcala more than ​three decades ago.

Slovenian Pogacar crossed the finish line with Del Toro and lifted ​the 22-year-old in the air as the UAE Team Emirates-XRG colleagues celebrated a sensational win.

Four-time champion Pogacar also cut Stage 1 winner Jonas Vingegaard's overall lead down to six seconds after the Dane came home in fourth place behind Remco Evenepoel who was third.

“It means really everything,” said an emotional Del Toro. “I said before I'm a very privileged guy. You cannot believe how much we work as team to be here. Plenty of confidence by the whole team – this is the work of everybody, my family, my friends where I grew up. I cannot believe I just did in this attempt, it's just insane.

“Also, to appreciate, Tadej – being the same team as him, the best team in the world is just really like full emotions. You cannot believe how it feels now for me, especially for my country, and everything that's going on is just insane, really. This thanks to my teammates.

“We were going super fast in the final]. We predicted this can happen. At the top of the climb. I was not able to be in the top position, so then I was able to almost try to bring back Mathias Skjelmose. We make a plan for today, and I did it, but at the end the gap was bigger, so I just went with the flow to the finish line.

“This kind of opportunities don't come almost ever. I'm super proud to be able to have the level to manage these kind of situations.”

Brandon McNulty set the pace for Pogacar during the first climb as two-time winner Vingegaard remained behind his Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Victor Campenaerts.

Pogacar and three teammates led the way during the second lap of the hill, but Vingegaard's teammate Matteo Jorgenson made a late push to become the second rider to the top ​behind McNulty.

As the race entered the final 10km, Vingegaard positioned himself behind Jorgenson, ‌with four-time champion Pogacar following the Dane ⁠closely, along with others.

When Jorgenson fell back during the ​final climb, Adam Yates led out Pogacar for the final attack, before Del Toro surprised his ​rivals with his ‌launch for the finish line.

“It was not an easy day, I think this circuit is not my favourite terrain so ⁠I think I can be pretty happy with keeping the yellow jersey. They did a super ⁠job so they really deserved the victory today,” Vingegaard, who won Saturday's opening stage team time-trial, said.

Monday's race involves a mountainous 195.9km run from Granollers to Les Angles as the Tour crosses the Pyrenees into France but a forest wildfire near its finishing point and extreme temperatures may threaten both Stages 3 and 4.

“The fire has flared up again, and all resources are being mobilised to contain it,” regional governor Pierre Regnault de la Mothe said. “It is closed firstly because it is necessary to facilitate the work of the emergency services. Secondly, it is necessary to preserve the safety of road users themselves.

“This is a matter we are working on this afternoon. We will be able to make a decision by the end of the day,” he added.

Tuesday's stage from Carcassonne to Foix could be cancelled due to a Code Red weather alert. Temperatures in the region are expected to peak at 41°C, which could exceed the limit set by the French Ministry of the Interior for safe running of outdoor sporting events.

Stage 2 results

1. Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 3 hrs 40 mins 01 secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) Same time

3. Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) ”

4. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) ”

General classification

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) 4 hrs 01 mins 48 secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +6secs

3. Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +15secs

4. Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +16secs