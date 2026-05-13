Racing alongside Tadej Pogacar and Isaac del Toro at UAE Team Emirates-XRG is something special

My first few months with UAE Team Emirates-XRG have been very positive. At the start of the season, my focus was on settling into the team, building relationships with my new teammates and staff, and gradually returning to my best level after some knee issues last year. Above all, I was motivated to repay the trust the team showed in me with strong performances.

Having now secured my first victory in the team’s colours, I feel very proud of my spring campaign. It was a pleasure to help the team win races like Ronde van Vlaanderen and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, while also fighting for my own opportunities in the Ardennes.

Podiums at De Brabantse Pijl and Amstel Gold Race gave me a lot of confidence. Of course, I was disappointed not to take a victory in those races, but they confirmed that my best shape was returning.

Now, having taken my first win at GP du Morbihan, I’m extremely happy. To take my first victory for the team on home roads in France made it even more special, and it was important for me to dedicate the win to my grandfather.

My performances this spring have reinforced why joining UAE Team Emirates-XRG felt like the right step for me. From the first conversations with the team, I could feel the belief they had in me and the clear vision for how I could both support my teammates and fight for my own opportunities.

Speaking with Pavel Sivakov before joining also gave me confidence because he spoke highly about the atmosphere within the team.

That feeling became clear straight away at our first camp in Abu Dhabi, where everyone made a big effort to help me settle in both on and off the bike.

Spending time together away from racing helped everybody settle quickly, and the support from the riders and staff has made me feel very comfortable within the group.

Being in that environment also made me reflect on where my love for cycling first began. Cycling has been part of my life for as long as I can remember.

Some of my earliest memories are riding my bike around the garden at home before I started racing at the age of nine. Very quickly, I fell in love with competition, but also with the simple feeling of freedom that cycling gives you.

Of course, racing is now my job, and everything is more professional, but that same feeling is still there every time I get on the bike.

One of the defining moments of my early career was winning the Under-23 World Championship in 2017. As a young French rider, there were two jerseys every young cyclist in France dreams about: the Yellow Jersey and the Rainbow Jersey.

Standing on the top step of the podium against the best young riders in the world gave me huge confidence and confirmed that I could compete at the highest level of the sport.

Few victories in my career mean as much to me as GP Quebec. It was probably my best day on the bike, and a victory I will always treasure. Winning at the WorldTour level against the best riders in the world made it incredibly special, but it is also a race that has meant a lot to me personally.

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The atmosphere there is amazing, and with the French-speaking support, I have always felt welcomed whenever I race in Quebec.

That feeling of enjoyment has continued this season with the opportunity to contribute to the success of the team.

At Tirreno-Adriatico, I started to feel my condition improving again, and helping Isaac del Toro secure the overall victory was very rewarding.

Isaac is obviously one of the best riders in the world, but what also makes him special is the person he is off the bike. From the first time we met in Abu Dhabi, it was clear how relaxed and easy-going he is, and when you spend so much time away from home during the season, having teammates like that creates a really good atmosphere within the group.

That same atmosphere and trust within the team was also clear at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, where I had the chance to support Tadej Pogacar to victory.

Racing alongside Tadej is something special because, as a leader, he brings confidence and calmness to the whole team. Everybody knows their role and trusts one another completely.

At Liege, my job was to help make the race hard before Tadej attacked on La Redoute, and seeing everything come together perfectly was an amazing feeling. Being part of a Monument victory like that is something I’ll always remember.

Now, my focus for the rest of the season is simple: I want to keep helping the team wherever I can. They put their faith in me, and after such a strong spring campaign, it is important that I continue to repay that with more victories.

Finally, I want to thank all the fans for the amazing support since I joined the team. From day one, I have felt incredibly welcomed, and it has been a real pleasure to be part of this group.

We truly feel the support from the fans, and seeing so many people outside the team bus before races always gives me extra motivation and puts a smile on my face. It is a real honour to race for this team, and I hope we can continue to make everybody proud throughout the season.