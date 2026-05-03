Tadej Pogacar clinches Tour de Romandie victory on debut

UAE Team Emirates-XRG star rider Tadej Pogacar capped a memorable week as he secured the Tour de Romandie title by winning his fourth stage on the final day of the six-day race.

Pogacar won Stage 5 after deflecting attacks from second-placed Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) on the summit finish at Leysin, winning the title on debut.

The world champion has now added the fifth of cycling’s 'big seven' week-long stage races to his trophy cabinet. Only the Itzulia Basque Country and the Tour de Suisse remain to be conquered.

The Slovenian record-breaking rider thus moved to 117 career wins, with the UAE squad sitting on 27 victories in 2026.

Heading into Stage 5 with a 35-second lead on Lipowitz in general classification, Pogacar had the title in his sights. An eight-man breakaway went clear early, but the UAE squad kept the group on a tight leash.

Pogacar caught up with Lipowitz with 2.9km to go before the Slovenian marched ahead.

Even though Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) coming close, Lipowitz and Pogacar were locked in battle towards the finish line.

Pogacar timed his push perfectly as he took the decisive lead with 300m to go.

“It was a tough day, Bahrain came to help us, they wanted to go for the stage as well, and fight for the GC. Florian attacked first and he did a really good job. But luckily I could survive on his wheel and he launched really early, and then it was a fight to the finish line,” Pogacar said.

“I knew I needed to go all out to the finish line, but actually, when I attacked and then Florian counter-attacked, it was really impressive. It was a pain in the legs, I must admit.

“Then we worked a little bit together, I didn’t want to work too much in the final because I knew I needed to have a good kick in the end. Florian started his sprint. It felt like 600m to the finish line, and I just committed and passed. I had to commit to the finish line, but it was really long.”

Pogacar topped final general classification, 42 seconds ahead of Lipowitz.

It was the fifth victory of 2026 for Pogacar with the Tour de Suisse and the main Tour de France in the summer next on his radar.

Stage 5

1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG): 4:18:52

2. Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe): +3″

3. Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe): +7″

General classification

1. Tadej Pogacar: 20:05:42

2. Florian Lipowitz: +42″

3. Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious): +2:44