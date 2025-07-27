Tadej Pogacar cements reputation as 'once in a generation' talent after fourth Tour de France crown

The Sunday afternoon victory ride around the streets of Paris in July is becoming a pleasantly familiar one for the remarkable and relentless Tadej Pogacar.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Slovenian superstar sealed Tour de France title number four having produced a devastating performance of total dominance in cycling's grandest race.

Pogacar went into Stage 1 in Lille back on July 5 with the added pressure of being overwhelming favourite, having already secured wins on the roads of the UAE, Belgium, Italy and France in 2025 – which in turn had come hot-on-the-heels of last year's historic triple-crown.

But any thoughts that the 26-year-old might struggle in the spotlight on what was considered one of the most challenging Tour courses in memory were blown away in awe-inspiring fashion.

The list of achievements in this year's race includes four stage wins which moves him up to sixth on the all-time Tour list with 21 victories in total.

A century of career wins was reached on Stage 4 when he sealed victory by holding off the challenge of fellow cycling big guns Mathieu van der Poel and Jonas Vingegaard. He even came close to another victory on Sunday's final stage until his legs finally gave way as Wout van Aert powered to the win.

Pogacar reached and breached the half-century marker for wearing the famous leader's yellow jersey having not relinquished the overall lead since Stage 13, maintaining an advantage of more than four minutes.

That is certainly not to say Pogacar found this year a gentle amble around the beautiful French countryside and mountain ranges, far from it.

“Every year we say 'It’s the hardest Tour ever', it's all so crazy, but, honestly, I know that this year’s Tour was something on another level,” Pogacar said after Saturday's penultimate stage.

“Maybe one day we went a bit easier, but if you look at the power files throughout the whole Tour, it’s been really amazing and tough. Even today we almost went all out from start to finish.

“I must say that even though it was the hardest, one of the hardest Tours I ever did, I enjoyed it and had good shape and good legs.”

And such is Pogacar's love of the sport that after three of the most gruelling weeks of his cycling career, he might be back in the saddle within a day of leaving the French capital.

“Monday, I travel home, Tuesday maybe I go on the bike. You never know – if I feel good, I do a bit of riding, stop for coffee and enjoy summer at home,” he admitted with a smile on Saturday.

Pogacar on Week 1 of Tour – in pictures

UAE Team Emirate-XRG rider Tadej Pogacar celebrates after winning Stage 7 of the Tour de France on July 11, 2025. AFP UAE Team Emirates's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey during Stage 10 of the Tour de France, on July 14, 2025. AFP Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey during Stage 10 of the Tour de France, on July 14, 2025. AFP Soudal Quick-Step's Tim Merlier takes a selfie with teammate Remco Evenepoel, Lidl-Trek's Jonathan Milan, UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Tadej Pogacar and his teammate Tim Wellens before the start of Stage 10 on July 14, 2025. Reuters Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates celebrates on the podium after Stage 9. EPA UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar surrounded by teammates during Stage 9 of the Tour de France on July 13, 2025. EPA UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar in with the peloton during Stage 9 of the Tour de France on July 13, 2025. EPA UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, during Stage 8 of the Tour, on July 12, 2025. AP A Tadej Pogacar supporter at the start of Stage 8 in Saint-Meen-le-Grand on July 12, 2025. AP Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates, wearing the polka dot best climber jersey, crosses the finish line on Stage 5 of the Tour de France, an individual time trial over 33km in Caen on July 9, 2025. EPA Tadej Pogacar, in the yellow jersey, during Stage 6 of the Tour de France on July 10, 2025. AP UAE Team Emirate-XRG's Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium with the best climber's polka dot jersey after Stage 4 of the Tour de France on July 8, 2025. AFP

Jeroen Swart, UAE Team Emirates-XRG's head of performance, believes that keeping Pogacar motivated is going to be key to him maintaining his current sky-high levels.

“I think he's really at his peak. The question now is how long we can keep him at this level, and it's no longer a question of age, but mainly of motivation,” said Swart in an interview with L'Equipe this week.

“With Tadej, the most important thing is to maintain his enthusiasm. He loves what's new, like trying Paris-Roubaix or trying to win Milan-San Remo.

“In some ways, the Tour is a puzzle, you know. You have to be good in time trials, in the mountains, stay healthy, and not crash, but there's nothing new.

“That's why he wanted to ride the Giro, and now that he's done it, he wants to win Roubaix to keep his motivation up and maintain his level.”

That motivation could see him target the one Grand Tour title that has so far eluded Pogacar in his already glittering career.

Last year saw Pogacar, in his now trademark attacking style, blitz the Giro d'Italia at the first attempt meaning he has only the Vuelta a Espana winner's silverware missing from a trophy cabinet that must be at bursting point.

Pogacar finished third overall in the 2019 La Vuelta, a performance that included three stage wins, in what has been his only appearance.

On Saturday, Pogacar revealed that a decision has yet to be made on whether he will be lining up in the Italian city of Turin for the race's opening stage on August 23.

“I said on, I don't know which day, that we will decide a couple of days after the Tour when everything is calm and heads are clear, then we make decisions for the next races,” Pogacar added.

“It's going to be tough to decide. Of course, I would like to go to the Vuelta. Every year I do the Tour and I would like to do the Vuelta one day also, so we will see.”

Whatever his decision, Pogacar is safe in the knowledge that he is enjoying another stellar year and is now behind only Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain, who have all recorded a record five Tour victories.

Pogacar on Week 2 of Tour – in pictures

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium after Stage 14 of the Tour de France on July 19, 2025. The Slovenian finished the second week with an overall lead of more than four minutes. AFP Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar during Stage 15 of the Tour de France, a 169.3km ride from Muret to Carcassonne on July 20, 2025. EPA UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar alongside teammate Marc Soler during Stage 14 of the Tour de France, a 182.6km ride from Pau to Luchon-Superbagneres, on July 19, 2025. EPA Tadej Pogacar, of UAE Team Emirates wearing the leader's yellow jersey, during Stage of the Tour de France. EPA UAE Team Emirates-XRG Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, pictured in the peloton on Stage 14 of the Tour de France. AFP UAE Team Emirates XRG's Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium after winning Stage 13 of the Tour de France - a 10.9km individual time trial between Loudenvielle and Peyragudes, in the Pyrenees mountains of southwestern France, on July 18, 2025. AFP UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Tadej Pogacar heads towards the finish line on his way to victory on Stage 13 of the Tour de France. EPA Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates is cheered by fans as he rides towards the Hautacam summit finish on way to winning Stage 12 of the Tour de France on July 17, 2025. EPA Tadej Pogacar shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron after winning Stage 12 of the Tour de France. EPA Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard alongside Tadej Pogacar before the start of Stage 12. AFP UAE Team Emirates XRG's Tadej Pogacar during Stage 11 of the Tour de France around the streets of Toulouse on July 16, 2025. Reuters Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates signs autographs before the start of Stage 11. EPA

Last week saw a different kind of dominance from the Slovenian who decided to switch off his usual all-out attack mode and instead looked to defend his lead through the Alps – particularly from Vingegaard who tried, and failed, to drop his great rival on multiple occasions.

“I’m obviously tired,” admitted Pogacar on Friday. “It hasn’t been an easy Tour. People have been attacking me from left, right and centre.

“From day one to the end, I’ve had to stay focused and motivated. The main priority was always the yellow jersey.

“Sometimes, all you can do is keep counting down the distance to the finish line. That’s how it is.”

And UAE Team Emirates are well aware of the focus and motivation their lead rider possesses. “We realise how incredibly fortunate we are to work with him,” added Swart to L'Equipe. “He's the first person with such a skill level.

“It only happens once in a generation; it's like working with Roger Federer or Tiger Woods; it's just incredible to see them achieve what they're capable of.”

