Tadej Pogacar creates history with Tour of Flanders victory for UAE Team Emirates

UAE Team Emirates-XRG star rider Tadej Pogacar continued his record-breaking form as the Slovenian stormed to victory in the Tour of Flanders.

The world champion put in another brilliant shift in Belgium to defend his Tour of Flanders title and win 'De Ronde' for the third time.

Pogacar thus joined a select group of riders to win the race three times. Also in that group is Sunday's runner-up Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech). The two riders went toe-to-toe for the second 'Monument' race in a row. And just like Milano-Sanremo in March, Pogacar came out on top.

The Slovenian star has now won four 'Monuments' in a row, including last year’s Liege-Bastogne-Liege, taking his tally to 12 in all.

Moving past Roger De Vlaeminck, Pogacar now sits second in the all-time list behind the great Eddy Merckx (19).

On Sunday, Pogacar attacked on the final ascent of the Oude Kwaremont. Going solo with 18km to ride, Pogacar held his advantage over Van der Poel to the finish in Oudenaarde, where he celebrated another epic win for UAE Team Emirates.

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG after wining the Tour of Flanders. EPA Info

It was Pogacar’s third outing of the 2026 campaign, and his third victory. After Strade Bianche and Milano-San Remo earlier in the year, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider has now tasted victory on the cobbled climbs of the race locally known as Ronde van Vlaanderen.

“It was a really crazy race today, I think. It was super hard from I don’t know which kilometre, and then it was a little bit of a waiting game before it was putting power through the pedals when the group formed. I was happy that we kind of co-operated and then it was in good favour for me,” Pogacar said.

“For sure, I didn’t want Remco back into the group, because I know how well his endurance is as a rider. He can always overcome in the end and beat you, so I really tried to make a gap and it was good.

“I don’t race too much, so when I race, there is pressure to win. So far, everything went perfect for me, so I can be more than happy and then coming next week to Roubaix, I can go motivated and try to enjoy the cobbles.”

Meanwhile, Abdulla Jasim Al Ali was crowned UAE national time trial champion for the second time.

The UAE Team Emirates Gen-Z rider defends his title, with teammate Mohammad Al Mutaiwei in second place.

In the 30km-long test against the clock, Al Ali finished the race with a time of 35 minutes and 19 seconds.