Tadej Pogacar and UAE Team Emirates target more titles in 2026

Tadej Pogacar and UAE Team Emirates-XRG head into the new season looking to maintain the relentless success of 2025.

It was a year of total domination for both rider and team. Pogacar cemented his status as a global superstar by winning a fourth Tour de France crown in six years, a first Criterium du Dauphine title as well as securing three Monuments along the way.

For UAE Team Emirates, the season was defined by a historic 97 victories, the most ever achieved by a team in a single campaign, surpassing a record that had stood for more than a decade. Alongside those wins came 56 podium finishes, with 20 riders contributing victories across the year.

The team’s achievements were also acknowledged beyond the win columns. Spanish sport outlet Marca recognised UAE Team Emirates-XRG as Best International Team, while Pogacar was named Best International Male Athlete, reflecting the impact of their record-breaking season.

“I've even surpassed my dreams,” Pogacar told Marca in an interview last week. “I've set my goals higher than I ever imagined. I'm very happy to be where I am right now and very proud of what I've achieved.”

When asked how he would score the 2025 season out of 10, the Slovenian replied: “Very close to 10.”

Team principal and CEO, Mauro Gianetti, said of the team award: “This reflects not only what we achieved in 2025, but the collective efforts of our riders, staff, and partners, who worked tirelessly all year.

“Being recognised beyond the world of cycling shows the scale of our achievements, and it motivates us even more as we look ahead to 2026. We are incredibly proud to represent the UAE on the global stage and can’t wait to kick-start the new season.”

In 2026, Isaac Del Toro is expected to lead the team at the UAE Tour – which starts on February 16 – carrying the responsibility after Pogacar triumphed on home soil for a third time last season.

“Maybe he's going to be better than me one day,” Pogacar said recently of his Mexican teammate. “He has his own way, his own style, and I admire him as a rider and a person and hope he keeps going that way.”

For the 27-year-old Slovenian, the target will once again be the biggest races on the calendar, with Milano-Sanremo, Paris-Roubaix, and the Tour de France firmly in focus.

The reigning world champion outlined his plans last month, making clear the Paris-Roubaix – a race he finished second at in 2025 and is known as the 'Hell of the North' – is high on the agenda.

When asked if he had to choose between winning Paris-Roubaix – which takes place on April 12 – for the first time or a fifth Tour title, Pogacar said: “I would choose Roubaix because I already won the Tour four times, and if you win four or five, it is not … I think it's a bigger difference between zero and one than four and five.”

Pogacar is set to begin his campaign with the Strade Bianche on March 7 followed by the Milano-Sanremo on March 21 – the latter race is another all-too-rare omission from his glittering CV.

In the past four editions, Pogacar has consistently finished in the top five – including two third-places – but has fallen short of victory.

Last week, footage emerged on social media of Pogacar on a reconnaissance mission testing himself out on the iconic Poggio climb ahead of the Spring Classic.

The Tour champion can join an elite clique of five-time winners alongside Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Miguel Indurain and Jacques Anquetil in the race that starts in Barcelona on July 4.

“The Tour de France of course is the biggest race, everybody always arrives ready, teams always send their best team and you have to be super ready,” he said at a pre-season training camp at Benidorm in Spain.

“But if I won Roubaix and San Remo, I would feel sort of complete, but there's always something else, like The Vuelta, I haven't won that either.”

And in ominous warning to his rivals, Pogacar told L'Equipe last month that his focus and motivation remains strong. “There's always room for improvement, to see how I can be even better, how far I can go,” he said.

“So it's not very difficult to stay motivated, even more so when you know I have a long contract with my team and many years ahead of me. And when you have good results, motivation comes easily. It's more complicated when you don't win much or at all.”

Four%20scenarios%20for%20Ukraine%20war %3Cp%3E1.%20Protracted%20but%20less%20intense%20war%20(60%25%20likelihood)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E2.%20Negotiated%20end%20to%20the%20conflict%20(30%25)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E3.%20Russia%20seizes%20more%20territory%20(20%25)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E4.%20Ukraine%20pushes%20Russia%20back%20(10%25)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3EForecast%20by%20Economist%20Intelligence%20Unit%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

So what is Spicy Chickenjoy? Just as McDonald’s has the Big Mac, Jollibee has Spicy Chickenjoy – a piece of fried chicken that’s crispy and spicy on the outside and comes with a side of spaghetti, all covered in tomato sauce and topped with sausage slices and ground beef. It sounds like a recipe that a child would come up with, but perhaps that’s the point – a flavourbomb combination of cheap comfort foods. Chickenjoy is Jollibee’s best-selling product in every country in which it has a presence.



Wonka %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Paul%20King%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3ETimothee%20Chalamet%2C%20Olivia%20Colman%2C%20Hugh%20Grant%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

The Brutalist Director: Brady Corbet Stars: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn Rating: 3.5/5

How Beautiful this world is!

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

THE%20STRANGERS'%20CASE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Brandt%20Andersen%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOmar%20Sy%2C%20Jason%20Beghe%2C%20Angeliki%20Papoulia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E6-cylinder%2C%204.8-litre%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E5-speed%20automatic%20and%20manual%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E280%20brake%20horsepower%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E451Nm%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh153%2C00%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

Du Football Champions The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East’s first sports-tech scouting platform.“du Talents”, which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.

New schools in Dubai

What can you do? Document everything immediately; including dates, times, locations and witnesses Seek professional advice from a legal expert You can report an incident to HR or an immediate supervisor You can use the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s dedicated hotline In criminal cases, you can contact the police for additional support

Roll%20of%20Honour%2C%20men%E2%80%99s%20domestic%20rugby%20season %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWest%20Asia%20Premiership%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Bahrain%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Premiership%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Jebel%20Ali%20Dragons%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Hurricanes%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Division%201%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Sharks%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Harlequins%20II%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Division%202%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%20III%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Sharks%20II%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDubai%20Sevens%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Hurricanes%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THREE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Nayla%20Al%20Khaja%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Jefferson%20Hall%2C%20Faten%20Ahmed%2C%20Noura%20Alabed%2C%20Saud%20Alzarooni%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A