Tadej Pogacar ‘super happy’ after winning third UAE Tour title in sensational style

Tadej Pogacar secured his third UAE Tour crown in sensational fashion after blowing away the opposition on Sunday's seventh and final stage. The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider already enjoyed a 21-second overnight lead but launched a devastating attack 7.8 kilometres from the end that left rivals gasping in his wake. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/16/uae-tour-is-special-to-me-tadej-pogacar-targets-victory-in-home-race/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/16/uae-tour-is-special-to-me-tadej-pogacar-targets-victory-in-home-race/">Pogacar</a> crossed the line on top of Jebel Hafeet more than 30 seconds ahead of second-placed Giulio Ciccone (ITA) Lidl – Trek and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) who was third. It capped a glorious week on his team's home turf for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/09/29/tadej-pogacar-wins-world-road-race-title-to-complete-historic-triple-crown/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/09/29/tadej-pogacar-wins-world-road-race-title-to-complete-historic-triple-crown/">last season's triple crown winner</a> that has seen him dominate proceedings from the moment he triumphed on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/19/tadej-pogacar-powers-to-victory-on-jebel-jais-and-takes-control-of-uae-tour/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/19/tadej-pogacar-powers-to-victory-on-jebel-jais-and-takes-control-of-uae-tour/">Stage 3 climb up Jebel Jais</a>. The Slovenian finished one minute 14 seconds clear of Italian rider Ciccone in the overall standings with Spain's Bilbao a further five second back. “The last stage went so fast because it was the last day for some riders who didn't have a GC contender in their team and wanted to train for the opening weekend in Belgium next week,” Pogacar said of the fast paced final stage. “Crosswinds were suitable to make some chaos in the peloton. It split. Us, the GC riders, had to be attentive. Somehow it worked although at first I didn't believe it was the right move. “For me it was a really good day. I wouldn't mind to go easy to the climb and cool myself instead, but it was a good situation with Rune [Herregodts] and Florian [Vermeersch] to the front. “As Rune pulled off, it was my time to attack and go solo. I didn't want to be surprised by a counterattack or anything. It was better to go at my own pace. “Now I won't take part in any stage race until June so I will switch my mind to one day classics and I hope to do well there also.” Having made a triumphant return at the UAE Tour after the two-year sabbatical he took following his victories in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/one-of-our-best-achievements-uae-team-emirates-tadej-pogacar-wins-uae-tour-2021-1.1174063" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/one-of-our-best-achievements-uae-team-emirates-tadej-pogacar-wins-uae-tour-2021-1.1174063">2021</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/02/26/uae-team-emirates-star-tadej-pogacar-wins-final-stage-to-retain-uae-tour-crown/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/02/26/uae-team-emirates-star-tadej-pogacar-wins-final-stage-to-retain-uae-tour-crown/">2022</a>, the next stage race for Pogacar will be the Criterium du Dauphine in June. “I don't race stage races any more until Dauphine. So, yeah, time to switch a little bit the mind to one day classics and try to make most of it. I will try to enjoy and hope for good legs,” Pogacar said of his plans. “I was enjoying today, it was a really hard day but the team did a super good job that I survived at the front. “I came to the climb and I saved my legs and I still have good legs for the final and it was a really good day and I'm super happy to win again here on Jebel Hafeet and take the whole stage win with the red jersey. “Three times champion means a lot to me and to all the people who work really hard for this week. It was not easy, but we did it. To win the home tour of the team is unbelievable and I'm super happy.” 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG), 176km in 3 hrs 44 min 04 sec 2. Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) at 32” 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) 2. Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) at 1'14” 3. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) at 1'19”