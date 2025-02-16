'UAE Tour is special to me': Tadej Pogacar targets victory in home race

Triple Crown winner <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/tadej-pogacar/" target="_blank">Tadej Pogacar</a> will lead the charge for UAE Team Emirates-XRG when they attempt to win their home race this week. The UAE Tour starts on Monday when the Slovenian superstar – who missed the team's two previous home races – is targeting a third title having secured top spot in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/one-of-our-best-achievements-uae-team-emirates-tadej-pogacar-wins-uae-tour-2021-1.1174063" target="_blank">2021</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/02/26/uae-team-emirates-star-tadej-pogacar-wins-final-stage-to-retain-uae-tour-crown/" target="_blank">2022</a>. Pogacar is back in competitive action having enjoyed a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/10/12/tadej-pogacar-claims-fourth-straight-tour-of-lombardy-in-perhaps-greatest-seasons-ever/" target="_blank">sensational 2024</a> which saw him become only the third man in history to win <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/09/29/tadej-pogacar-wins-world-road-race-title-to-complete-historic-triple-crown/" target="_blank">the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and World Championships in the same year</a>. Below he reflects on the most prolific year of his career so far and spells out his aims for 2025. <b>Q: Tadej – your 2024 season was absolutely remarkable. Now that you’ve had time to reflect over the off-season, how would you describe last year as a whole?</b> A: “It was an incredible season, one I will always cherish. From the very start, I felt strong, and everything seemed to click into place. When I look back now it feels like it was almost perfect, beyond what I could have imagined. I feel grateful for my team, my family, the supporters, and everyone who helped me along the way.” <b>You kicked off 2024 in style with a statement win at Strade Bianche and a podium at Milan-Sanremo. How confident were you heading into those races?</b> “I was feeling really good at the start of the season. Training had gone well, and I was confident in my form. Strade Bianche is one of my favourite races, and to win it in such a way, with that solo attack, was a dream. Milan-Sanremo is always a tricky race, but I was happy with my podium finish there.” <b>Your Giro d’Italia debut in 2024 was nothing short of extraordinary. Did you envision such a dominant performance in your first Giro?</b> “I came into the Giro wanting to win. From the first stages, I felt amazing, and my team was incredible in supporting me. I just took it day by day, attacking when I felt good and defending when necessary. To win six stages and spend almost the entire race in [the] pink [jersey] was something really special.” <b>After a dominant Giro, you set your sights on the legendary Giro-Tour double – something no rider had achieved in 37 years. How critical was your recovery in the weeks between?</b> “Recovery was everything. The Giro-Tour double is one of the hardest things to do in cycling, and I knew I had to be smart about how I approached it. After the Giro, I focused a lot on rest and then gradually built back up. We were really careful in managing my training, making sure I didn’t overdo it.” <b>The team came together for a pre-Tour training camp at Isola 2000. How valuable was that time in fine-tuning preparations?</b> “That camp was a very good one and we had some great times at Isola. It gave us time to focus and do some good training but also to spend time together post-training in the house and really build the team spirit. We knew we had a big challenge ahead with the Tour, and everyone was motivated. I definitely felt strong in training, but you never know until the race starts. That said, there was a sense among us that something special could happen.” <b>With six stage wins and a commanding victory over Jonas Vingegaard, you delivered one of the most dominant Tour de France performances in recent history to claim your third Yellow Jersey. What was going through your mind as you crossed the finish line in Nice?</b> “It was pure happiness and relief. Winning the Tour once is amazing, but winning it for the third time, and in the way we did, was unreal. The battle with Jonas was intense, and I knew I had to be at my best every single day to beat him. He is a very strong rival. Crossing that finish line in Nice, with my teammates around me, was an unforgettable moment.” <b>You've never hidden your ambition to win the World Championships, but launching an attack from 100km out caught everyone by surprise. Take us back to that moment.</b> “The World Championships was one of my biggest goals, and I knew I had to take a risk to win it. The course suited long-range attacks, and when I saw the opportunity, I just went for it. It wasn’t really the plan to do it. It was a gamble, but I felt strong and had confidence in my legs. The last 100km were brutal, but I kept pushing, knowing that this was my chance to finally wear the rainbow jersey.” <b>With your World Championship win, you became just the seventh rider to complete cycling’s Triple Crown. Has that sunk in yet?</b> “The Triple Crown is something only a few riders have ever achieved, and to be part of that is an honour. As a kid, I dreamt of being a professional, but I never imagined things would happen this fast. It’s been an amazing journey, and I’m just enjoying every moment of it.” <b>You're set to kick off your 2025 season at the UAE Tour, leading the team at your home race for the first time since 2022. How special is it to be back?</b> “I’m really excited. The UAE Tour is special to me and to the team. It’s always a great way to start the season, and I’m looking forward to racing in front of the amazing fans there. The support we get is incredible, and I can’t wait to be back. It’s been a couple of years that I’ve been away from the race and I’m eager to get back to it.” <b>You've had great success on the iconic Jebel Hafeet during your two UAE Tour victories. Is that stage on your radar again this year, or are there other stages you're targeting?</b> “Jebel Hafeet is always a key stage, and I would love to win there again. It suits my style of racing, and I have great memories from previous victories. But I’m also looking at other opportunities throughout the race. The time trial on stage 2 will be an important stage and set the tone a bit for the GC. Then you need to survive Jebel Jais also which usually sees a small group finish. We have a strong team, and we want to race aggressively from the start.” <b>Looking beyond the UAE Tour, what are your goals and ambitions for the rest of the 2025 season?</b> “Aside from UAE Tour my main goals will be the Spring Classics, the Tour de France, and defending my World Championship title. There are also some races I haven’t won yet or even raced yet that I’d love to try add to my <i>palmares</i>. We’ll take it one race at a time, but I’m motivated for another big year.”