UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar holds up his bike as he celebrates winning the Tour of Lombardy in Como, Italy, on Saturday, October 12, 2024. AP

Sport

Tadej Pogacar claims fourth straight Tour of Lombardy in perhaps greatest seasons ever

UAE Team Emirates rider adds title to Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and World Championship crowns

Stuart James
October 12, 2024

