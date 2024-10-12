Tadej Pogacar claims fourth straight Tour of Lombardy in perhaps greatest seasons ever

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/07/21/uae-team-emirates-star-tadej-pogacar-clinches-third-tour-de-france-title/" target="_blank">UAE Team Emirates' superstar Tadej Pogacar </a>won his fourth consecutive Tour of Lombardy title on Saturday to round off what is perhaps the greatest season of all time. The Slovenian had already captured the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/09/29/tadej-pogacar-wins-world-road-race-title-to-complete-historic-triple-crown/" target="_blank">Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and the World Championship</a> Triple Crown before destroying the opposition to cross the line in Como for victory. In a near-identical move to his attack at the World Championships two weeks ago, Pogacar broke clear around 50 kilometres from the end. No other rider even tried to catch him as he clinched the final one-day classic of the season. The<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae-team-emirates/" target="_blank"> Team Emirates </a>rider finished three minutes and 16 seconds ahead of Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step, with Lidl-Trek's Giulio Ciccone in third, 4:31 back. Pogacar chose not to take part in the Games in Paris shortly after becoming the first man in 26 years to seal the Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double. Saturday's victory was his fourth straight triumph in the Lombardia and drew him level with Italian Alfredo Binda (1925-27 and 1931) and just one behind Italian great Fausto Coppi (1946-49 and 1954) in the 120-year -old race, the season's final Monument Classic. Pogacar also won another Monument this year when he triumphed in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege back in the spring. Saturday's win was his 25th of the season. The undulating and scenic autumn race in Lombardy, known as the “Classic of the Falling Leaves” started in Bergamo and finished 255 kilometres later, with riders tackling iconic climbs such as Colma di Sormano and San Fermo della Battaglia before reaching Como's famed lakefront. An early breakaway formed into about 10 riders, who were eventually caught with 48 kilometres left, which is when Pogacar decided it was time to go. One he made his break away, there was no attempt to reel him in. After the race, Pogacar said: “Every victory is special, and today also. The team worked so hard all year for all the victories we achieved, and today is no different. It was a big day for us, long race, hard race, and it was all dependent on our team, but we did a super good job and I’m super happy to win with the team. "We planned it like this [the attack on Sormano]. The race is so hard that in the end the last 40km is more or less man to man. I knew if I had a decent gap on the top I can come to the finish, but you never know. There was a moment after the descent where it was false down but really fast, then a little bit up and down, and there I tried to push to win some seconds and win the mental game on this chase. Then it was one by one to the finish anyway. "I was just enjoying the crowds, and looking forward to off-season." Asked about the history he has made this season, he added: "Let's see what at the end of the career."