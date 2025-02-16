UAE Tour 2025: Riders, teams, routes, road closures and all you need to know

The finest teams and riders in the world will be arriving in the country this week for the 2025 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/11/tadej-pogacar-leads-charge-as-uae-team-emirates-xrg-target-key-objective-in-home-race/" target="_blank">UAE Tour</a>. Ahead of the race that begins at Shams Solar Power Station near Madinat Zayed on Monday, here is everything you need to know. The UAE Tour is an annual professional road cycling stage race that is part of the UCI World Tour that includes 36 events across the globe throughout the season. The UAE race is the third race of the season, contested over seven days and stages in what is the seventh edition of the event. The 2025 race starts with Stage 1 on Monday, February 17, before concluding on Sunday, February 23, with the seventh and final stage when the winner will be crowned. The route crosses much of the UAE and spans 1,013.2km. There will be four flat stages, two mountain stages and one individual time trial. <b>Monday, February 17: </b>Stage 1: Shams Solar Power Station Stage (138km, sprint) – Shams Solar Power Station<b> </b>near Madinat Zayed to Liwa Palace. <b>Tuesday, February 18: </b>Stage 2: Tudor Stage (12.2km, individual time trial) – Hudayriyat Island. <b>Wednesday, February 19: </b>Stage 3: Ras Tourism Development Authority Stage (181km, mountain) – Ras Al Khaimah to Jebel Jais. <b>Thursday, February 20:</b> Stage 4: Taqa Stage (181km, sprint) – Fujairah Qidfa Beach to Umm Al Quwain. <b>Friday, February 21: </b>Stage 5: Dubai Sports Council Stage (160km, sprint) – American University in Dubai to Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University. <b>Saturday, February 22:</b> Stage 6: Modon Stage (165km, sprint) – Abu Dhabi Cycling Club to Abu Dhabi Breakwater. <b>Sunday, February 23:</b> Stage 7: Burjeel Stage (176km, mountain) – Al Ain Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium to Jebel Hafeet. Yes, there will be some disruption throughout the race. To see how the road closures may affect your travel plans, refer to the gallery above. There will be 15 UCI world teams taking part and five UCI pro teams. Triple crown winner Tadej Pogacar will be <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/11/tadej-pogacar-leads-charge-as-uae-team-emirates-xrg-target-key-objective-in-home-race/" target="_blank">leading the way for UAE Team Emirates-XRG</a>, with the Slovenian making his first appearance at the race since he <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/02/26/uae-team-emirates-star-tadej-pogacar-wins-final-stage-to-retain-uae-tour-crown/" target="_blank">retained the title in 2022</a>. Reigning champion Lennart Van Eetvel is returning to defend his crown, while Michael Storer, who finished fourth overall in 2024, is also one to watch. European champion and five-time stage winner Tim Merlier is among a strong sprinting line-up that also includes the likes of Olav Kooij, Dylan Groenewegen and Jonathan Milan. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/uae-tour-2019-primoz-roglic-seals-overall-victory-as-sam-bennett-wins-stage-7-1.832223" target="_blank">2019: Primoz Roglic</a> (Team Jumbo – Visma) Slovenia 2020: Adam Yates (Mitchelton–Scott) UK <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/one-of-our-best-achievements-uae-team-emirates-tadej-pogacar-wins-uae-tour-2021-1.1174063" target="_blank">2021: Tadej Pogacar</a> (UAE Team Emirates) Slovenia <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/02/26/uae-team-emirates-star-tadej-pogacar-wins-final-stage-to-retain-uae-tour-crown/" target="_blank">2022: Tadej Pogacar</a> (UAE Team Emirates) Slovenia <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2023/02/26/adam-yates-marks-end-of-uae-tour-2023-with-stage-victory-for-home-team/" target="_blank">2023: Remco Evenepoel</a> (Soudal – Quick-Step) Belgium <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/02/25/belgian-cyclist-lennert-van-eetvelt-emerges-as-shock-winner-of-2024-uae-tour/" target="_blank">2024: Lennert Van Eetvelt</a> (Lotto – Dstny) Belgium <b>Red Jersey, </b>general classification:<b> </b>Worn daily, starting from Stage 2, by the leader of the general classification by time. <b>Green Jersey, </b>points classification: Worn daily, starting from Stage 2, by the fastest sprinter, who has obtained the best positions in each stage and intermediate sprints. <b>White Jersey, </b>young rider classification: Worn daily, starting from Stage 2, by the best young rider (U25) in the overall classification by time. <b>Black Jersey, </b>intermediate sprint classification: Worn daily, starting from Stage 2, by the rider who has gained more intermediate sprint points than any other rider. The entire race will be shown live on Abu Dhabi Sports and Dubai Sports.