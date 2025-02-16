Tadej Pogacar will lead the charge for UAE Team Emirates in the UAE Tour. LaPresse.
Tadej Pogacar will lead the charge for UAE Team Emirates in the UAE Tour. LaPresse.

Sport

UAE Tour 2025: Riders, teams, routes, road closures and all you need to know

Best cyclists in the world arrive for seventh staging of popular race

Gareth Cox

February 16, 2025