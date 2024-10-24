UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar holds up his bike as he celebrates winning the Tour of Lombardy in Como, Italy, on Saturday, October 12, 2024. AP

Sport

'A really easy decision': Tadej Pogacar signs new six-year contract with UAE Team Emirates

Slovenian cycling star talks to The National about his new deal that will take his time with the team to 12 years

Jon Turner

October 24, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today