Tim Merlier shines again as Tadej Pogacar retains UAE Tour overall lead

Tim Merlier completed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/21/uae-tour-tim-merlier-claims-stage-5-as-tadej-pogacar-extends-overall-lead/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/21/uae-tour-tim-merlier-claims-stage-5-as-tadej-pogacar-extends-overall-lead/">back-to-back victories </a>by taking the penultimate stage 6 victory in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/16/tadej-pogacar-super-eager-as-he-returns-to-uae-tour-after-spectacular-2024/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/16/tadej-pogacar-super-eager-as-he-returns-to-uae-tour-after-spectacular-2024/">UAE Tour</a> at the Abu Dhabi Breakwater on Tuesday. The Soudal-QuickStep rider came around the two sprint trains to go clear of Jasper Philipsen and double stage winner Jonathan Milan to secure his seventh UAE Tour stage win. The finish came after a variety of sprint teams fought to control the closing stages in the 165km route from Abu Dhabi Cycling Club to the Breakwater. “I was in the washing machine, like they say. I found a gap at 300 metres to go and tried to surprise the others. The headwind was a really long effort, so I'm suffering,” Merlier said after the finish. “It was really difficult to organise. Also, my lead-out crashed yesterday so maybe it wasn't a good idea to do real work today. But we tried what we could. We lost each other at 1.9km to go. “I was boxed in, boxed in, boxed in all the time. I thought I wasn't going to make it, but I found a gap with 300m to go and then just gave it a try and it was enough. “Every opportunity is an important one. I'm just happy with the win again.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/19/tadej-pogacar-powers-to-victory-on-jebel-jais-and-takes-control-of-uae-tour/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/19/tadej-pogacar-powers-to-victory-on-jebel-jais-and-takes-control-of-uae-tour/">Tadej Pogacar</a>, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider, finished safely in the peloton to retain his 21-second lead over Joshua Starling of Ineos Grenadiers ahead of the final 171km stage in Al Ain, from the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium to the summit of Jebel Hafeet. “Today was a lot of people in Abu Dhabi, so it was really amazing to see them. So, thanks to everybody,” the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/10/12/tadej-pogacar-claims-fourth-straight-tour-of-lombardy-in-perhaps-greatest-seasons-ever/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/10/12/tadej-pogacar-claims-fourth-straight-tour-of-lombardy-in-perhaps-greatest-seasons-ever/">Slovenian world champion </a>said. “I was feeling very good cycling through the city, without the traffic, just racing and people cheering on the side of the road, seeing the beautiful buildings and yeah, it's something special. “I cannot describe how beautiful it is to ride through the city of Abu Dhabi. I wish more people will come to cheer us in Al Ain tomorrow.” Pogacar finished safely in the peloton but admitted it felt like going through formalities. “I think all of the bunch was pretty bored today at some point for sure. And that's also cycling,” he said. “I count down the seconds or kilometres to finish and try to speak to somebody and just more or less counting down or watching around. It was cool to ride through the city but there was so many cat eyes and these little bumps in the road, so you still had to be a little bit focused.” Pogacar holds the overall lead in the UAE Tour for the 14th time. “I mean, it's a home race for the team, so it's an honour that I can race here and that I can always be in good shape, always fighting for the victory. And, yeah, it's good colour, red jersey, and I like it,” the three-time Tour de France winner added. <b>Stage 6 results</b> 1. Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) 3hrs 44min 14sec. 2. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) s.t. 3. Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) s.t. <b>General classification</b> 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) 2. Joshua Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) at 21″ 3. Ivan Romeo (Movistar Team) at 27″