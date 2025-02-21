UAE Tour: Tim Merlier claims Stage 5 as Tadej Pogacar extends overall lead

Tim Merlier made up for defeat the previous day by winning Stage 5 of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/16/uae-tour-2025-riders-teams-routes-road-closures-and-all-you-need-to-know/" target="_blank">UAE Tour</a> in another thrilling sprint finish in Dubai on Friday. The Soudal Quick-Step rider stormed to victory ahead of Matteo Malucelli and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/20/jonathan-milan-completes-second-stage-win-in-uae-tour-after-thrilling-sprint-finish/" target="_blank">Jonathan Milan</a> at the end of the 160-kilometre flat route from American University to Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University. UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider and world champion <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/19/tadej-pogacar-powers-to-victory-on-jebel-jais-and-takes-control-of-uae-tour/" target="_blank">Tadej Pogacar</a> picked up three bonus points by taking the first intermediate sprint to stretch his GC lead to 21 seconds from Ineos Grenadiers man Joshua Tarling. The stage was marred by a couple of crashes as the cyclists scrambled for positions in the last few kilometres of the race. “We discussed yesterday with the team what we did wrong, and today we did a really good job,” Merlier said after the stage. “They brought me in a really good position towards the last one kilometre and a half, and in the last corner I came on to the wheel of Milan, and then the crash behind. “I was waiting, waiting, waiting for my moment. I’m really happy. Some riders were really motivated to have a training day today, so it was a hard pace all day, but for us it was okay.” Merlier’s win makes him the first rider to pick up six wins at the UAE Tour. He added: “I’m always happy to come over here. I like this country but also Saudi, Oman, I like to race in these kinds of races. Happy to take another victory here this season.” Pogacar is now sitting pretty for a third UAE Tour title and his first since 2023. “It was another tough day because we were in the breakaway, me and Domen [Novak], we found ourselves in the front and it was a good day, we take some bonus seconds as well and we did a good effort,” the three-time Tour de France winner said. “It was just a fast day, because of that we finish soon the stage. So, also today the team did a great job as we have seen it since the beginning. “The team is as always exceptional. We never have any problem with positioning or with the legs. We're always where we want to be and today also in the final, we stayed safe with everybody. “I'm really happy to be in this UAE Team Emirates and racing for the home country and representing this team. It's just great and I wouldn't change it for the world.” With Saturday’s stage in Abu Dhabi followed by the final day’s mountain stage finish atop Jebel Hafeet, Pogacar warned the race is not won until it’s won. “Let's not jinx it, tomorrow is another sprint stage, you never know what happens,” he added. “Then it's a very tough stage on the final day, a lot of wind, it's going to be really hot and with the climb in the end, so, it will be super important to stay focussed and then to push with good legs on the final on Sunday.” <b>Stage 5 results:</b> 1. Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) 3:16:55 2. Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) +0 3. Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana) +0 <b>General Classification:</b> 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) 15:40:34 2. Joshua Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) at 21sec 3. Ivan Romeo (Movistar Team) at 27sec