Jonathan Milan completes second stage win in UAE Tour after thrilling sprint finish

Jonathan Milan completed victory in a stage 4 sprint, just as he did on the opening day, to secure his second win in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/16/uae-tour-2025-riders-teams-routes-road-closures-and-all-you-need-to-know/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/16/uae-tour-2025-riders-teams-routes-road-closures-and-all-you-need-to-know/">UAE Tour </a>on Thursday. The Lidl-Trek rider edged out Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in a three-way photo finish in the 181km route from Fujairah Qidfa Beach to Umm Al Quwain. UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/19/tadej-pogacar-powers-to-victory-on-jebel-jais-and-takes-control-of-uae-tour/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/19/tadej-pogacar-powers-to-victory-on-jebel-jais-and-takes-control-of-uae-tour/">Tadej Pogacar </a>retained his 18-second lead in the leader’s red jersey over second-placed Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) after enjoying a relatively stress-free day, staying safe in the echelons that caught out many of his major rivals. “As a team spirit and teamwork, the guys did great job, an amazing job from everybody and because of them I stayed safe today and we keep the red jersey,” the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/16/tadej-pogacar-super-eager-as-he-returns-to-uae-tour-after-spectacular-2024/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/16/tadej-pogacar-super-eager-as-he-returns-to-uae-tour-after-spectacular-2024/">reigning world champion </a>said. “Today, also a lot of accelerations, a lot of efforts done, so it was really not easy stage. Let's see if tomorrow if it’s going to be the same or will be more combats. “With still three days to go, for sure it's going to be more action to come. But it’s been so far so good for me.” Milan was the first to attack on the sprint to the finish line and the Italian had enough power to hold Merlier and Philipsen for the win. “I think I started [my sprint] a bit too early, but in the end, the photo finish gave me win,” Milan said soon after the stage. “Like always, I have to thank my teammates, super happy about it. The echelons always make everything a bit more interesting, no? I like them, and they’re really important for the Classics. You [get] a bit of experience, how to move, how to be careful about them. “We were always ready for them, and I think we moved in a perfect way today. When you move like this with this team, it’s almost easy to bring this type of result, so really happy and proud of all my team-mates. “We are here to reach our best and to win as much as possible, so yeah, we’ll enjoy this victory and tomorrow we’ll see again.” Milan, with two stage victories across four days, appears to be the sprinter to watch in the seventh edition of the race. “It was a bit better than the first day and I have to say, like always, thanks to my guys,” the Italian added after the race. “Going through the finish line is one thing but there is some big teamwork behind it. I attacked in the last 250 metres. I thought I attacked too early, but I was feeling good and came through my pace. “I saw Merlier coming up really fast in the last few metres and luckily, I made it first. “In the last few kilometres we knew that it was important to stay in the front. We moved I think in the best way as we could, and we came out with a fantastic job.” Milan will be looking to add another win when they go into the 160km stage 5 in Dubai on Friday. “Of course, this win gives a lot of confidence to me and to all my teammates,” he said . “Also, for them (team), they showed how strong they are, and they have to be confident to watch me too.” <b>Stage 4 results:</b> 1. Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), 4hrs 03min 01sec 2. Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) s.t. 3. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) s.t. <b>General Classification:</b> 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) 2. Joshua Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) at 18″ 3. Pablo Castrillo (Movistar Team) at 23″