Lidl-Trek team's Italian rider Jonathan Milan on the podium after winning the fourth stage of the UAE Tour. AFP
Lidl-Trek team's Italian rider Jonathan Milan on the podium after winning the fourth stage of the UAE Tour. AFP

Sport

Jonathan Milan completes second stage win in UAE Tour after thrilling sprint finish

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Tadej Pogacar retains leader’s red jersey

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

February 20, 2025