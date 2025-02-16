Tadej Pogacar ‘super eager’ as he returns to UAE Tour after spectacular 2024

Following an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/10/12/tadej-pogacar-claims-fourth-straight-tour-of-lombardy-in-perhaps-greatest-seasons-ever/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/10/12/tadej-pogacar-claims-fourth-straight-tour-of-lombardy-in-perhaps-greatest-seasons-ever/">incredible year</a> that included a historic triple crown – the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and the World Championship - <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/11/tadej-pogacar-leads-charge-as-uae-team-emirates-xrg-target-key-objective-in-home-race/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/11/tadej-pogacar-leads-charge-as-uae-team-emirates-xrg-target-key-objective-in-home-race/">Tadej Pogacar </a>returns to the UAE Tour for the first time in two years, ready to raise the bar even higher. The UAE Team Emirates XRG’s Slovenian rider will be the man to watch in the only World Tour race in the Middle East, which takes place across seven grueling days and gets underway on Monday from Madinat Zayed to the Liwa Palace - a flat stage 1 covering 138km. Winner of the UAE Tour twice in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/02/26/uae-team-emirates-star-tadej-pogacar-wins-final-stage-to-retain-uae-tour-crown/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/02/26/uae-team-emirates-star-tadej-pogacar-wins-final-stage-to-retain-uae-tour-crown/">2021 and 2022</a>, and with four stage victories, Pogacar will race in the world championship rainbow jersey in front of the home fans. And he is hoping for a memorable start to the year. “It was always a dream, rainbow jersey, and finally I have it and it's good to perform it in the first race of the year and in the home race for the team,” Pogacar said at the pre-race conference on Sunday. Despite the success he had in 2024, Pogacar is treating the UAE Tour as a new challenge; even in the absence of top GC stars Jonas Vingegaard, Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel. “I think I started every single season with some doubts... if the preparation was good, if the shape is going to be enough to compete at the highest level again. Let's cross fingers that this year will be just like any year before,” the Slovenian said. “Everybody is always super eager and motivated at the start of the season. And you just show the best of yourself. So for me, as long as I have this motivation every year, I'm going to try to be always in the best shape at the start of the season.” Lennert van Eetvelt, 23, will be defending his title but the Belgian faces his biggest challenge with Pogacar’s return. “It's a very nice feeling to come back here. It's really good memories,” the Lotto-Dstny rider said, “All weekends have been nice out here. Just to come back for the win, you see, and the stage was awesome. This time of course there is a superstar (Pogacar) in the race, but we are here for the challenge. “We just have to go for it and act as if he isn’t there. That seems like the best mindset to have.” With the experience of winning the GC 12 months ago, Van Eetvelt remains a worthy challenger to Pogacar.