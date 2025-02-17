Jonathan Milan wins UAE Tour Stage 1 after Tadej Pogacar falls short in sprint finish

Jonathan Milan took opening stage honours at the UAE Tour while <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/07/21/uae-team-emirates-star-tadej-pogacar-clinches-third-tour-de-france-title/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/07/21/uae-team-emirates-star-tadej-pogacar-clinches-third-tour-de-france-title/">Tour de France champion</a> and hot favourite <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/11/tadej-pogacar-leads-charge-as-uae-team-emirates-xrg-target-key-objective-in-home-race/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/11/tadej-pogacar-leads-charge-as-uae-team-emirates-xrg-target-key-objective-in-home-race/">Tadej Pogacar</a> was bang in contention in what was his season debut. The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider, making his first appearance in the race since <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/02/26/uae-team-emirates-star-tadej-pogacar-wins-final-stage-to-retain-uae-tour-crown/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/02/26/uae-team-emirates-star-tadej-pogacar-wins-final-stage-to-retain-uae-tour-crown/">retaining the title in 2022</a>, launched a sprint 350 metres from the finish only to run out of steam close to home leaving him to settle for 10th place. Milan, of Lidl-Trek, prevailed in a chaotic scramble for the line ahead of Jasper Philipsen, however the Belgian was demoted to 52nd for hampering Finn Fisher-Black. The New Zealander inherited second place, with Denmark's Tobias Lund Andresen third. “I feel brutally tired after this sprint. The warmth and the last 700 metres of the race have made it really tough, more than I was thinking,” said Milan, after claiming victory in 138-kilometre route from Shams Solar Power Station Madinat Zayed to Liwa in Abu Dhabi. “I must thank my guys. They controlled, supported me, and led me to the final stretch. I’m super happy with this victory, it was so hard.” There was a blow for UAE Team Emirates-XRG when sprint hope Juan Sebastian Molano clipped the wheel of Pogacar while taking a drink and was sent flying off the road on to some rocks. The Colombian escaped with superficial lacerations and bruises over his back, arm and ankle but was to undergo further checks at hospital to determine if there are any further injuries. Despite falling short with his attack for the line, Pogacar showed enough quality to suggest he will be the man to beat come Sunday's time-trial conclusion. Tuesday's Stage 2 consists of a 12.2km time trial around Al Hudayriyat Island. 1. Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) 3 hrs 31 min 34 sec 2. Finn Fisher-Black (RedBull – Bora – Hansgrohe) same time 3. Tobias Lund Andresen (Team Picnic PostNL) same time. 1. Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) 3 hrs 31 min 24 sec 2. Finn Fisher-Black (RedBull – Bora – Hansgrohe) + four seconds 3. Tobias Lund Andresen (Team Picnic PostNL) + six seconds