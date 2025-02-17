Italian rider Jonathan Milan celebrates after winning Stage 1 of the UAE Tour on February 17, 2025. AFP
Sport

Jonathan Milan wins UAE Tour Stage 1 after Tadej Pogacar falls short in sprint finish

Italian secures red jersey while UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider and race favourite makes solid start

Amith Passela
February 17, 2025