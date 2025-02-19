Tadej Pogacar powers to victory on Jebel Jais and takes control of UAE Tour

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/16/tadej-pogacar-super-eager-as-he-returns-to-uae-tour-after-spectacular-2024/" target="_blank">Tadej Pogacar</a> powered to victory on the summit of Jebel Jais on Wednesday as the Slovenian secured his first stage win of 2025 at the UAE Tour. The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider, watched on by his parents, triumphed in a sprint finish on Stage 3 after a 20-kilometre climb, crossing the line ahead of Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNL) and Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/02/25/belgian-cyclist-lennert-van-eetvelt-emerges-as-shock-winner-of-2024-uae-tour/" target="_blank">reigning champion Lennert Van Eetvelt</a> (Lotto) fourth. It was the Slovenian’s 89th career win and his seventh at the UAE Tour, which saw him take the overall lead as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/18/tadej-pogacar-moves-up-to-third-in-uae-tour-as-joshua-tarling-claims-time-trial-honours-on-stage-2/" target="_blank">Stage 2 time-trial winner Josh Tarling</a> (Ineos Grenadiers) dropped from the lead group inside the final kilometre. Pogacar is now in prime position to win his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/02/26/uae-team-emirates-star-tadej-pogacar-wins-final-stage-to-retain-uae-tour-crown/" target="_blank">third UAE Tour title</a> after establishing an 18-second advantage on overnight leader Tarling, with Pablo Castrillo (Movistar) a further five seconds back in third. “We finally have a victory after three days and we are super happy,” said the three-time Tour de France champion after the 181km ride from Ras Al-Khaimah to Jebel Jais. “We did perfect, it was a hard day for the guys to control the race because it's long. We had no help whatsoever until the final climb and we executed it really good. Everybody deserves a victory today from our team, so I'm super happy.” Pogacar's teammates set him up perfectly for the stage honours, injecting ideal pace for their rainbow-jersey wearing leader to pounce. “We asked Ineos if they wanted to pay the honours to the jersey from the start, but we were left alone,” added Pogacar “Rune [Herregodts] was really good pulling all day and then Lotto helped us a bit and then in the climb we just tried to do our own pace. “It’s really good to win in the rainbow jersey. Part of me hoped that Tarling would hold on to the bunch and he would keep the jersey, but I will be more than happy to have the leader’s jersey tomorrow instead of the rainbows.” Despite the team's dominance on Stage 3, Pogacar played down the idea that a third title was safely in the bag. “It's not finished yet,” he insisted. “Now three stages of flat. You never know what happens here. You can lose it really quickly. So, nothing is won yet. “Tomorrow is the middle point of the race. So, yeah, still more than halfway to go.” Pogacar finished 10th in the opening stage and followed up with a third-place finish in the Stage 2 time trial before the impressive win at Jebel Jais. Thursday’s Stage 4 is another 181km route flat stage from Fujairah Qidfa Beach to Umm Al Quwain. 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 4 hrs 36 min 04 sec 2. Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL) + 00 3. Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) + 00 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) 2. Joshua Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) at 18″ 3. Pablo Castrillo (Movistar Team) at 23″