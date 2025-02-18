UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar finished 18 seconds behind Stage 2 winner James Tarling. AFP
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar finished 18 seconds behind Stage 2 winner James Tarling. AFP

Tadej Pogacar moves up to third in UAE Tour as Joshua Tarling claims time-trial honours on Stage 2

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider firmly in running for third title with crucial Jebel Jais battle next up

Amith Passela
February 18, 2025