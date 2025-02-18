Tadej Pogacar moves up to third in UAE Tour as Joshua Tarling claims time-trial honours on Stage 2

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/02/26/uae-team-emirates-star-tadej-pogacar-wins-final-stage-to-retain-uae-tour-crown/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/02/26/uae-team-emirates-star-tadej-pogacar-wins-final-stage-to-retain-uae-tour-crown/">Two-time champion</a> Tadej Pogacar finished third in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/16/uae-tour-2025-riders-teams-routes-road-closures-and-all-you-need-to-know/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/16/uae-tour-2025-riders-teams-routes-road-closures-and-all-you-need-to-know/">UAE Tour</a> Stage 2 time trial on Tuesday that was won by Welsh rider Joshua Tarling. Tarling (Ineos Granadiers) completed the 12.2 kilometre route around Hudayriyat Island in 12 minutes 55 seconds, with Stefan Bissegger (Soudal Quick-Step) 13 seconds back in second. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/16/tadej-pogacar-super-eager-as-he-returns-to-uae-tour-after-spectacular-2024/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/16/tadej-pogacar-super-eager-as-he-returns-to-uae-tour-after-spectacular-2024/">UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Pogacar</a> was third on the podium, five seconds further back, three ahead of his Australian teammate Jay Vine in fourth. “It was a good time trial; a first all-out effort of the year and I am happy with both the speed and the legs,” said the Slovenian <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/09/29/tadej-pogacar-wins-world-road-race-title-to-complete-historic-triple-crown/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/09/29/tadej-pogacar-wins-world-road-race-title-to-complete-historic-triple-crown/">triple-crown winner</a>. “It was always going to be tough to compete against Tarling and Bissegger because they really fly on this kind of parcours.” It was a big day for 21-year-old Tarling, who recorded his first stage win of the year and seventh overall. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/17/jonathan-milan-wins-uae-tour-stage-1-after-tadej-pogacar-falls-short-in-sprint-finish/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/02/17/jonathan-milan-wins-uae-tour-stage-1-after-tadej-pogacar-falls-short-in-sprint-finish/">Opening stage winner Jonathan Milan</a> (Lidl-Trek) finished down in 49th in the time trial, 1:13 down, as the red jersey was passed to Tarling. “From the end of last year I kept having bad luck and coming second to Remco [Evenepoel] in the TTs,” Tarling said. “So I needed this, so badly. I had a good winter. I went to the Teide with the team. I got confidence for today. The first part was very wind with a headwind then a long crosswind section. “The first part was the hardest then I got my respite with the corners towards the end. It was kind of two halves. “The first part was the hardest and then we got a bit of respite with the corners towards the end.” Wednesday’s crucial Stage 3 is going to be a real test for the GC riders as they tackle the 181km mountain route from Ras Al Khaimah to Jebel Jais. “Tomorrow is going to be a big day. And yeah, after this I go to the opening weekend. Hopefully, I get a bit of confidence back now and yeah, I'm excited for the rest of the Tour,” Tarling added. But there was also a word of warning from Pogacar to his rivals. “Tomorrow is a very nice stage for me,” said the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/07/21/uae-team-emirates-star-tadej-pogacar-clinches-third-tour-de-france-title/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/07/21/uae-team-emirates-star-tadej-pogacar-clinches-third-tour-de-france-title/">three-time Tour de France winner</a>. “I have good memories from Jebel Jais and as I always say, it is a day for a sprint between the climbers. There can be surprises, of course, but I am really looking forward to it because it suits me very well.” Finishing safely behind the leaders after Stage 2 were several GC contenders Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) in 12th with a time of 13:37, while Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) came home a second later in 14th. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/02/25/belgian-cyclist-lennert-van-eetvelt-emerges-as-shock-winner-of-2024-uae-tour/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/02/25/belgian-cyclist-lennert-van-eetvelt-emerges-as-shock-winner-of-2024-uae-tour/">defending champion Lennert Van Eetvelt</a> (Lotto) took 17th with a 13:41, and Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) in 26th at 13:46. 1. Joshua Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) 12:55 2. Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) + 13 3. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) + 18 4. Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) + 21 1. Joshua Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) 2. Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team) at 13″ 3. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates – XRG) at 18″