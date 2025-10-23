Tadej Pogacar lifts UAE Team Emirates to new heights: 'It's like working with Tiger Woods'

Tadej Pogacar's latest stunning season of success came to an end with another record-breaking victory following a trademark solo blitz away from his hapless peloton rivals.

His fifth Il Lombardia title on the spin capped a remarkable campaign for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider that saw him dominate the calendar from start to finish, enjoying 20 wins along the way, tasting victory in the UAE, Belgium, Italy, France and Rwanda. Those 20 wins contributed to a record team tally of 95 – 10 more than the previous benchmark set by HTC-Columbia in 2009.

It was a year that saw the Slovenian, 27, claim a fourth Tour de France crown, reaching 100 professional wins along the way, secure three Monuments, as well as sealing gold medals on the European and world stages for his country.

“It only happens once in a generation,” UAE Team Emirates-XRG's head of performance Jeroen Swart told L'Equipe of Pogacar. “It's like working with Roger Federer or Tiger Woods; it's just incredible to see them achieve what they're capable of.”

Below, we take a look through his blockbusting season that started in the UAE and ended in northern Italy.

Season off to flying start in UAE

It was fitting that Pogacar began on his team's home turf at the UAE Tour in a race he had won previously in 2021 and 2022.

Pogacar looked assured from the beginning, however, it was Stage 3 on Jebel Jais that his season kicked into gear as he accelerated in the final 400 metres to complete win number one for 2025.

He sealed the overall title on Jebel Hafeet for his second stage win of the week and his third UAE Tour crown.

Pogacar said: “It's always an honour to race in the UAE, our home race. The fans, the support, the atmosphere, it’s amazing to see cycling in such a good place in the UAE.

“It was a tough week, but the team were amazing and we got the overall win. I couldn’t be happier. I want to thank the team, the sponsors, and the fans for their support and the UAE Tour, it's growing every year and a pleasure to be part of.”

Adrenalin and emotion in Spring Classics

Pogacar has expressed his love for the chaotic and unpredictable one-day Spring Classics. Beginning in Italy at the Strade Bianche, he recovered from a brief crash to battle back and ride solo to the line in a torn rainbow suit on the white roads of Siena.

Then came the Tour of Flanders in Belgium he would ride clear on the final climbs of the Paterberg to claim another Monument, while at La Fleche Wallone, he and Jan Cristen managed the steep finish perfectly.

But his spring was defined on a cold day back in Belgium for the Liege-Bastogne-Liege when Pogacar attacked with 34km to go, smashing the race apart before soloing to victory for his second Monument of the year, finishing a minute ahead of Italy's Giulio Ciccone and Ireland's Ben Healy.

Pogacar said: “I love riding the classics, it’s pure adrenalin. You have to be physically and psychologically ready for battle for six hours, no matter the conditions.

“These races mean a lot to me, and the emotion of those victories is incomparable. The spring classics season was a really successful one, I thank my teammates for all the work they put in for me, I'll be eager heading back to them next season.”

Dauphine and Tour de France dominance

From one-day to stage racing, Pogacar took the transition in his stride. In his final tune-up race before the Tour, Pogacar secured his first Criterium du Dauphine crown after outsprinting rivals Jonas Vingegaard, Mathieu van der Poel and Remco Evenepoel to take Stage 1. A further two stage wins would follow putting him in perfect form for the big one in France.

After a steady Tour start, Pogacar exploded to victory on Stage 4 for his 100th career win, finishing ahead of Van der Poel and Vingegaard.

He added another win on Stage 7 on top of Mur-de-Bretagne while a fabulous performance on the summit of Hautcam saw him claim Stage 12. A time-trial victory the next day extended his overall lead.

Despite poor weather and a minor knee issue in the final week, Pogacar managed the race in style, staving off every attack and enjoying the ride to Paris in yellow once more, his fourth Tour title, and sixth straight podium.

Pogacar said: “The Tour de France is the most famous race in the world. To win a fourth title and finish on the podium for the sixth year in a row, it feels amazing. I am so proud of the entire team’s performance.

“We rode amazingly as a team, we had a great atmosphere, great riders, and great spirit. We went fighting from day one, and it was amazing how we came away with the win.”

Taste for gold at World and European Championships

The World Championships in Kigali brought a new kind of test. Heat, cobbles, and intense climbs on African soil awaited the peloton.

But, as usual, Pogacar was not to be denied, launching a long-distance breakaway – assisted by his UAE Team Emirates teammates Juan Ayuso of Spain and Mexico’s Isaac Del Toro – before finishing more than a minute clear of Belgium's Evenepoel.

A week later came the European Road Race Championship in Guilherand-Granges, France, with Pogacar still on another level to the rest. After a disciplined opening, he launched with 75km remaining, riding solo for the rest of the race.

Pogacar said: “The World Championship is so difficult to win. There are so many great competitors and we’re all fighting for the rainbow jersey, which is massive.

“Luckily, my legs felt great, and I was able to make an attack stick. To win the World Championship Road Race again is so special, and then to be able to back up the performance at the European Championships, adding that win to my palmares, is amazing.”

Ending on a high in Italian Classics

Back in his UAE Team Emirates-XRG rainbow jersey, Pogacar continued his winning run into the autumn races. At Tre Valli Varesine, he attacked on the descent of Montello with 22km to go, holding his advantage all the way to the line.

Then came Il Lombardia and another victory at the “Race of the Falling Leaves” after finishing nearly two minutes ahead of second-placed Evenepoel.

It was his fifth successive victory at the race, surpassing Fausto Coppi’s record, and his third Monument win of the year, as well as making him the first rider ever to podium at all five Monuments in a single season.

Pogacar said: “To win this great race five times in a row, it is an amazing feeling. I feel that this course is really suited to me. Also, at the same time, I have such a good team around me that we can pull it off.

“Huge credit must go to all my teammates. I say every year that this is my best season so far, and I am thankful to be able to say it again for 2025.

“Milano-Sanremo and Paris-Roubaix will be my next big goals, but I want to relax before I think about next year. I'm happy with the way I finished it off this year.”

The rules on fostering in the UAE A foster couple or family must: be Muslim, Emirati and be residing in the UAE

not be younger than 25 years old

not have been convicted of offences or crimes involving moral turpitude

be free of infectious diseases or psychological and mental disorders

have the ability to support its members and the foster child financially

undertake to treat and raise the child in a proper manner and take care of his or her health and well-being

A single, divorced or widowed Muslim Emirati female, residing in the UAE may apply to foster a child if she is at least 30 years old and able to support the child financially

Fifa Club World Cup quarter-final Kashima Antlers 3 (Nagaki 49’, Serginho 69’, Abe 84’)

Guadalajara 2 (Zaldivar 03’, Pulido 90')

SRI LANKA SQUAD Upul Tharanga (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella

Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana

Chamara Kapugedara, Thisara Perera, Seekuge Prasanna

Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera

Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director: Scott Cooper Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong Rating: 4/5

The BIO Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring. Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same. Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six. Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

Try out the test yourself Q1 Suppose you had $100 in a savings account and the interest rate was 2 per cent per year. After five years, how much do you think you would have in the account if you left the money to grow?

a) More than $102

b) Exactly $102

c) Less than $102

d) Do not know

e) Refuse to answer Q2 Imagine that the interest rate on your savings account was 1 per cent per year and inflation was 2 per cent per year. After one year, how much would you be able to buy with the money in this account?

a) More than today

b) Exactly the same as today

c) Less than today

d) Do not know

e) Refuse to answer Q4 Do you think that the following statement is true or false? “Buying a single company stock usually provides a safer return than a stock mutual fund.”

a) True

b) False

d) Do not know

e) Refuse to answer The “Big Three” financial literacy questions were created by Professors Annamaria Lusardi of the George Washington School of Business and Olivia Mitchell, of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Answers: Q1 More than $102 (compound interest). Q2 Less than today (inflation). Q3 False (diversification).

Greatest Royal Rumble results John Cena pinned Triple H in a singles match Cedric Alexander retained the WWE Cruiserweight title against Kalisto Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt win the Raw Tag Team titles against Cesaro and Sheamus Jeff Hardy retained the United States title against Jinder Mahal Bludgeon Brothers retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos Seth Rollins retains the Intercontinental title against The Miz, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe AJ Styles remains WWE World Heavyweight champion after he and Shinsuke Nakamura are both counted out The Undertaker beats Rusev in a casket match Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match Braun Strowman won the 50-man Royal Rumble by eliminating Big Cass last

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

Honeymoonish %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Mental%20health%20support%20in%20the%20UAE %3Cp%3E%E2%97%8F%20Estijaba%20helpline%3A%208001717%3Cbr%3E%E2%97%8F%20UAE%20Ministry%20of%20Health%20and%20Prevention%20hotline%3A%20045192519%3Cbr%3E%E2%97%8F%20UAE%20Mental%20health%20support%20line%3A%20800%204673%20(Hope)%3Cbr%3EMore%20information%20at%20hope.hw.gov.ae%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative