Tadej Pogacar lifts UAE Team Emirates to new heights: 'It's like working with Tiger Woods'

Tadej Pogacar's latest stunning season of success came to an end with another record-breaking victory following a trademark solo blitz away from his hapless peloton rivals.
His fifth Il Lombardia title on the spin capped a remarkable campaign for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider that saw him dominate the calendar from start to finish, enjoying 20 wins along the way, tasting victory in the UAE, Belgium, Italy, France and Rwanda. Those 20 wins contributed to a record team tally of 95 – 10 more than the previous benchmark set by HTC-Columbia in 2009.
It was a year that saw the Slovenian, 27, claim a fourth Tour de France crown, reaching 100 professional wins along the way, secure three Monuments, as well as sealing gold medals on the European and world stages for his country.
“It only happens once in a generation,” UAE Team Emirates-XRG's head of performance Jeroen Swart told L'Equipe of Pogacar. “It's like working with Roger Federer or Tiger Woods; it's just incredible to see them achieve what they're capable of.”
Below, we take a look through his blockbusting season that started in the UAE and ended in northern Italy.
Season off to flying start in UAE
It was fitting that Pogacar began on his team's home turf at the UAE Tour in a race he had won previously in 2021 and 2022.
Pogacar looked assured from the beginning, however, it was Stage 3 on Jebel Jais that his season kicked into gear as he accelerated in the final 400 metres to complete win number one for 2025.
He sealed the overall title on Jebel Hafeet for his second stage win of the week and his third UAE Tour crown.
Pogacar said: “It's always an honour to race in the UAE, our home race. The fans, the support, the atmosphere, it’s amazing to see cycling in such a good place in the UAE.
“It was a tough week, but the team were amazing and we got the overall win. I couldn’t be happier. I want to thank the team, the sponsors, and the fans for their support and the UAE Tour, it's growing every year and a pleasure to be part of.”
Adrenalin and emotion in Spring Classics
Pogacar has expressed his love for the chaotic and unpredictable one-day Spring Classics. Beginning in Italy at the Strade Bianche, he recovered from a brief crash to battle back and ride solo to the line in a torn rainbow suit on the white roads of Siena.
Then came the Tour of Flanders in Belgium he would ride clear on the final climbs of the Paterberg to claim another Monument, while at La Fleche Wallone, he and Jan Cristen managed the steep finish perfectly.
But his spring was defined on a cold day back in Belgium for the Liege-Bastogne-Liege when Pogacar attacked with 34km to go, smashing the race apart before soloing to victory for his second Monument of the year, finishing a minute ahead of Italy's Giulio Ciccone and Ireland's Ben Healy.
Pogacar said: “I love riding the classics, it’s pure adrenalin. You have to be physically and psychologically ready for battle for six hours, no matter the conditions.
“These races mean a lot to me, and the emotion of those victories is incomparable. The spring classics season was a really successful one, I thank my teammates for all the work they put in for me, I'll be eager heading back to them next season.”
Dauphine and Tour de France dominance
From one-day to stage racing, Pogacar took the transition in his stride. In his final tune-up race before the Tour, Pogacar secured his first Criterium du Dauphine crown after outsprinting rivals Jonas Vingegaard, Mathieu van der Poel and Remco Evenepoel to take Stage 1. A further two stage wins would follow putting him in perfect form for the big one in France.
After a steady Tour start, Pogacar exploded to victory on Stage 4 for his 100th career win, finishing ahead of Van der Poel and Vingegaard.
He added another win on Stage 7 on top of Mur-de-Bretagne while a fabulous performance on the summit of Hautcam saw him claim Stage 12. A time-trial victory the next day extended his overall lead.
Despite poor weather and a minor knee issue in the final week, Pogacar managed the race in style, staving off every attack and enjoying the ride to Paris in yellow once more, his fourth Tour title, and sixth straight podium.
Pogacar said: “The Tour de France is the most famous race in the world. To win a fourth title and finish on the podium for the sixth year in a row, it feels amazing. I am so proud of the entire team’s performance.
“We rode amazingly as a team, we had a great atmosphere, great riders, and great spirit. We went fighting from day one, and it was amazing how we came away with the win.”
Taste for gold at World and European Championships
The World Championships in Kigali brought a new kind of test. Heat, cobbles, and intense climbs on African soil awaited the peloton.
But, as usual, Pogacar was not to be denied, launching a long-distance breakaway – assisted by his UAE Team Emirates teammates Juan Ayuso of Spain and Mexico’s Isaac Del Toro – before finishing more than a minute clear of Belgium's Evenepoel.
A week later came the European Road Race Championship in Guilherand-Granges, France, with Pogacar still on another level to the rest. After a disciplined opening, he launched with 75km remaining, riding solo for the rest of the race.
Pogacar said: “The World Championship is so difficult to win. There are so many great competitors and we’re all fighting for the rainbow jersey, which is massive.
“Luckily, my legs felt great, and I was able to make an attack stick. To win the World Championship Road Race again is so special, and then to be able to back up the performance at the European Championships, adding that win to my palmares, is amazing.”
Ending on a high in Italian Classics
Back in his UAE Team Emirates-XRG rainbow jersey, Pogacar continued his winning run into the autumn races. At Tre Valli Varesine, he attacked on the descent of Montello with 22km to go, holding his advantage all the way to the line.
Then came Il Lombardia and another victory at the “Race of the Falling Leaves” after finishing nearly two minutes ahead of second-placed Evenepoel.
It was his fifth successive victory at the race, surpassing Fausto Coppi’s record, and his third Monument win of the year, as well as making him the first rider ever to podium at all five Monuments in a single season.
Pogacar said: “To win this great race five times in a row, it is an amazing feeling. I feel that this course is really suited to me. Also, at the same time, I have such a good team around me that we can pull it off.
“Huge credit must go to all my teammates. I say every year that this is my best season so far, and I am thankful to be able to say it again for 2025.
“Milano-Sanremo and Paris-Roubaix will be my next big goals, but I want to relax before I think about next year. I'm happy with the way I finished it off this year.”