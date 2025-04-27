Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates, centre, celebrates on the podium after winning the Liege Bastogne Liege race inn Belgium. AP
Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates, centre, celebrates on the podium after winning the Liege Bastogne Liege race inn Belgium. AP

Sport

Tadej Pogacar continues stunning form to clinch third Liege victory

UAE Team Emirates rider and road race world champion secures win after superb solo attack

The National

April 27, 2025