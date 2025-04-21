Amstel Gold Race: Tadej Pogacar loses out to Mattias Skjelmose in thrilling photo finish

Tadej Pogacar was pipped at the line in a thrilling photo finish by Mattias Skjelmose to win the. The up-and-coming Danish Lidl-Trek rider edged cycling giants Pogacar and Remco Evenepoel in a pulsating three-way struggle at the Dutch classic. Three-time Tour de France winner and world champion <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/tadej-pogacar/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/tadej-pogacar/">Pogacar</a> made a solo attack 50km from home before the 24-year-old Skjelmose broke after him. He was then joined by double Olympic champion Evenepoel in the closing stages of the 255km run in the hilly Limburg region and the pair caught the fading Pogacar. “It was a really nice race, it was a really good race from us but in the end, the line was 5 metres too long and [we accept] second place," UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar said. “When me and [Julian] Alaphilippe went, I was hoping that he would stay longer with me together, and that we could go long. But maybe we were too enthusiastic in that first attack and since then, I tried to commit alone. Once Remco joined Skjelmose, they were two and in the last 50km it was a really strong headwind, so I couldn’t make the gap bigger. I decided to wait for them and try to beat them in the sprint, but it was a little bit of a gamble." Climb specialist Skjelmose allowed the other two to do most of the work on the final ascents and was an unexpected winner at the line following an intense 3km cat-and-mouse waiting game that culminated in photo-finish at the line. Evenepoel had done most of the donkey work in the late and unlikely chase, and was left hugely disappointed after almost 5hr 50min in the saddle. “I knew that on the climbs they would come closer, so I tried to accelerate always on the top and on the bottom, but at 15km to go, it was a little bit downhill and a super strong headwind," explained Pogacar. "This is where I paid the most for all the efforts before and they could roll through with two, and gain some time there. “I was expecting [Evenepoel] to be so strong and he showed everybody again that he is in top shape. In the end, Skjelmose was the strongest today in the final sprint.” Another Belgian, Wout van Aert, was fourth 34 seconds adrift while Australian Michael Matthews rounded out the top five. Defending champion Tom Pidcock, who won in 2024 in a similar manner, also ended with the Van Aert group. An exhausted Skjelmose appeared stunned after his feat. "I was riding for a podium spot," said Skjelmose, who won the best young rider at the Vuelta in 2024 and won the Tour of Switzerland in 2023. This Ardennes classic over 34 hills is the only major one-day race in the Netherlands and Easter weekend crowds were packed along the course. Dutch SDX rider Mischa Bredewold won the 157km women's race earlier in the day after a late break allowed her to start the final hill alone. She clung on for the final two kilometres ahead of compatriots Ellen van Dijk and Puck Pieterse, crossing the line just seven seconds ahead. "That was a mental victory, it was so hard at the end. A home victory, I'm Dutch and this is the Amstel," she said.