UAE Team Emirates star Tadej Pogacar adds European Road Race glory to his roll of honour

UAE Team Emirates XRG enjoyed another memorable weekend with success on three fronts – headlined by star rider Tadej Pogacar's victory in the European Road Race Championship.
In a commanding display, Pogacar, representing the Slovenian national team, launched a bold 75-kilometre solo attack, eventually riding clear to take the European title in southern France.
His strength was evident from start to finish, and in doing so he adds continental gold to his palmares after recent World Championship success.
In similar style to last week in Kigali, nobody could stick with the pace of the 27-year-old, as he dropped Remco Evenepoel and the rest of the contenders, and held a sustained advantage all the way to the finish in Guilherand-Granges where he crossed the line 31 seconds up on Evenepoel of Belgium.
Pogacar said: “I found myself in the front and I tried to keep a good gap around one minute. It was a comfortable gap. I don’t think it was super dominant. Remco was chasing me and I couldn’t give up until the finish line. I had to push really, really hard. I’m happy it’s over and another title.
“Obviously, we knew that the race would be the hardest on the third climb. They started to attack on the second time and we started to lose some teammates. Domen and Matevz were still going really strong to keep everything together.
“On the third lap I saw there were four or five Belgians and I was alone, so it was better to be on the attack than together with too many guys who can attack you, so I tried and I succeeded.”
Elsewhere, Adam Yates claimed victory in Italy at the Coppa Agostoni in dramatic fashion. His win came after his race companion Carlos Canal suffered a puncture with around 17km to go, leaving Yates clear to push on solo. He maintained composure, managed the gap, and crossed the line, while Simone Velasco won the sprint behind for third.
Yates said: “I didn’t think it was a race that suited me perfectly, but we raced with a lot of guys in the front and we came with a good team and made it count.
“I feel sorry for Canal as we were working well together. We went on the climb quite far from the finish and we were working well but obviously he had his puncture so it was some bad luck for him. It would have been a good fight to the line, but I’m sure he’ll bounce back. Full support for Tadej now in Lombardia and we’ll head into the off-season happy.”
In a dramatic conclusion to the CRO Race, Brandon McNulty sealed the overall win in a wet and treacherous finale, rounding off a dominant week for UAE Team Emirates XRG.
After his powerful solo on Stage 4 had given him a commanding lead, McNulty stayed safe in the peloton through the rainy streets of Zagreb to preserve his advantage until the finish. The conditions made the race unpredictable, but McNulty and his team navigated it perfectly, delivering the final blow to take the GC title. Rui Oliveira added to the team’s success with a strong performance earlier in the week, including a second place on Stage 5.
McNulty said: “It feels amazing to finish the season like this. The CRO Race was a tough week with a lot of different challenges – rain, climbs, and a lot of aggressive racing – but the team was incredible every single day. I felt strong and confident after Luxembourg, and we managed everything perfectly from start to finish. To end the year with another GC win and to be part of such a record-breaking season for UAE Team Emirates XRG is something really special.”
