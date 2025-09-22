UAE Team Emirates break record for most wins in a single year

UAE Team Emirates–XRG made history on Sunday when Brandon McNulty secured overall victory at the Tour of Luxembourg, delivering the team’s 86th win of 2025 – a new all-time record for most victories in a single year.

McNulty confirmed his triumph after defending the yellow leader’s jersey on the final stage, which concluded with a selective circuit in Luxembourg City.

Supported flawlessly by his teammates, the American maintained control over his closest rivals, crossing the line safely in the bunch to seal his fourth win of the season as Romain Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ) took the stage spoils on a rain soaked finale.

With McNulty’s win, UAE Team Emirates moved past the previous all-time record of 85 season victories set in 2009 by HTC-Columbia.

The milestone reflects the depth and dominance of the squad across all terrains – from Grand Tours and one-day classics to stage races and national championships – showcasing the strength of the entire roster.

In total, 20 different riders have taken wins this year, underscoring the collective strength of the team. Slovenian star and Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar leads the way with 16 wins.

McNulty said: “It’s very special to be part of the team to break the record and even more special to be the one to do it.

“It was a hard final day. The rain always makes it a bit more stressful but the team rode well and defended the jersey well. This season has been amazing for us and we’ll aim to finish it off strongly also.”

CEO & team principal Mauro Gianetti added: “Reaching 86 victories in one season is an extraordinary milestone, and it reflects the incredible commitment and unity of everyone in this organisation – from our leaders in the UAE to our riders, staff, sponsors, and supporters.

“This record is not just about numbers, but about the consistency, the sacrifices, and the belief that have carried us through every race.

“I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together, and this moment will stand as a reference point in the history of our team and of cycling. We will enjoy it, but also remain motivated to keep pushing for more.”

Meanwhile, Australia’s Jay Vine delivered a powerful performance in the men’s elite time trial at the World Championships on Sunday, claiming silver after pushing himself to the limit over the hilly 40.6km course in Kigali, Uganda.

He was beaten by Belgium's Remco Evenepoel who put in a stellar ride to take gold, with a blistering average speed of 48.9kmph and a winning time of 49:46.

Pogacar and Isaac Del Toro rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth respectively, as they turn their attention to the road race next Sunday.

CHATGPT%20ENTERPRISE%20FEATURES %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Enterprise-grade%20security%20and%20privacy%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Unlimited%20higher-speed%20GPT-4%20access%20with%20no%20caps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Longer%20context%20windows%20for%20processing%20longer%20inputs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Advanced%20data%20analysis%20capabilities%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Customisation%20options%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Shareable%20chat%20templates%20that%20companies%20can%20use%20to%20collaborate%20and%20build%20common%20workflows%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Analytics%20dashboard%20for%20usage%20insights%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Free%20credits%20to%20use%20OpenAI%20APIs%20to%20extend%20OpenAI%20into%20a%20fully-custom%20solution%20for%20enterprises%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How the UAE gratuity payment is calculated now Employees leaving an organisation are entitled to an end-of-service gratuity after completing at least one year of service. The tenure is calculated on the number of days worked and does not include lengthy leave periods, such as a sabbatical. If you have worked for a company between one and five years, you are paid 21 days of pay based on your final basic salary. After five years, however, you are entitled to 30 days of pay. The total lump sum you receive is based on the duration of your employment. 1. For those who have worked between one and five years, on a basic salary of Dh10,000 (calculation based on 30 days): a. Dh10,000 ÷ 30 = Dh333.33. Your daily wage is Dh333.33 b. Dh333.33 x 21 = Dh7,000. So 21 days salary equates to Dh7,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Multiply this figure for every year of service up to five years. 2. For those who have worked more than five years c. 333.33 x 30 = Dh10,000. So 30 days’ salary is Dh10,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Note: The maximum figure cannot exceed two years total salary figure.

BORDERLANDS Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis Director: Eli Roth Rating: 0/5

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence