'It was an honour': Tadej Pogacar salutes UAE teammates after historic Strade Bianche triumph

Tadej Pogacar produced an imperious display on the white gravel roads of Tuscany to claim a record-breaking fourth title at Strade Bianche on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the world champion also became the first rider in history to retain the famous and coveted title.

It was a performance that saw the UAE Team Emirates-XRG man every bit at his best, with his race-winning attack set up magnificently by teammates Kevin Vermaerke, Felix Grosschartner, Florian Vermeersch, and Jan Christen.

Once the Slovenian had bolted, his young teammate Isaac del Toro expertly tracked the various chasing groups, and eventually rode his way to third place at the finish in Siena. Over a minute ahead, meanwhile, Pogacar could celebrate an astonishing victory in what was his first race day of the season.

After having a sector of gravel named after him earlier in the week, Pogacar made his trademark winning move on the Monte Santa Maria, and only extended his advantage over those behind as the final 79km unfolded. It was a performance of the highest order, and one that will likely be talked about for decades to come.

Speaking after the finish, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider reflected on what was another memorable day in the saddle.

He said: “More or less, this was the plan! Isaac completed the podium as well, which I am super happy for him.

“For sure, he would also deserve the win, but it was not only him. It was also Jan Christen – he did an amazing job today – so did Felix Grosschartner and Florian Vermeersch. They did super hard pacing. Also, Domen [Novak] and Kevin [Vermaerke] did a lot of parts that you don’t see on TV.

“It was an honour to ride with the whole team today, it was so beautiful to see. I am really proud and happy for all that they performed well from Kilometre zero to the finish line. We did an amazing job, and without the team, it is impossible to ride like this.”

With Pogacar’s long history of attacking from long distances at Strade Bianche, his UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad was tailored towards blowing the race apart from afar. As such, the throngs of fans at the roadside bore witness to the full Emirati squad at the front of the race with 90km to ride.

Team effort lays foundation

Vermaerke was the first to set a ferocious pace at the front of the peloton. The American’s effort was soon followed by teammate Grosschartner, with Vermeersch taking over the duties once the peloton reached the long gravel sector of Monte Sante Maria.

On this 10km sector of gravel, UAE Team Emirates-XRG detonated this year’s Strade Bianche, first through the work of Vermeersch, and then by the exquisite lead-out from Christen. The young Swiss rider shredded the front of the peloton to less than 10 riders, with his teammates Del Toro and Pogacar in the wheel.

As the group began a short descent with 79.7km to ride, Pogacar saw his opportunity to attack. The Slovenian distanced the likes of Tom Pidcock (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling), with Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) appearing as his closest rival.

Young Frenchman Seixas valiantly fought to regain contact with Pogacar – closely followed by Del Toro – but with a second strong acceleration, the world champion would not be denied. With over 79km left to ride, he was alone and danced on the pedals as he rode away from the field. It was a display that cycling has come to expect from the 27-year-old, but with each passing victory, the spectacle gets no less impressive.

With four Strade Bianche titles to his name, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG man now has 109 career victories, and looks well set as he builds towards his next targets in the Spring Classics. In passing Fabian Cancellara’s three victories at the race of the white roads, Pogacar now has the outright record with the most Strade Bianche wins to his name.

Behind Pogacar, as the various chasing groups scrambled to mount some opposition, both Del Toro and Christen delivered notable performances to stay right in the thick of the action. As Saturday’s race drew to a close in the Piazza del Campo in Siena, Del Toro crossed the line in third, with Christen in sixth.