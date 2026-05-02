Tadej Pogacar seals hat-trick of stage wins with solo domination at Tour de Romandie

Tadej Pogacar made it a hat-trick of stage wins at the Tour de Romandie following a trademark solo attack in Switzerland on Saturday.

After securing the first two wins by coming out on top in sprint finishes, there was a more familiar feel to his Stage 4 victory which strengthens his grip on race, with the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider now enjoying a 35-second lead in the general classification (GC).

Pogacar would come home 14 seconds ahead of Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) with the German in turn finishing one minute 28 seconds ahead of Pablo Castrillo (Movistar Team) and the chasing group.

Victory sees the Slovenian doubling his GC advantage from 17 seconds overnight with one stage and one summit finish remaining.

It means that while Pogacar remains in control of the race, Lipowitz is way out on his own in second, one minute and 48 seconds ahead of Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) in third.

“It definitely was not easy,” Pogacar admitted after his seventh victory of the season. “The competitors today were really strong.

“It was really hard to drop Florian in the end, he was really strong, and also on the downhill he gave me really hard time, keeping the gap the same all the time. It was super hard, and I’m happy with the performance toady.”

After a fine job by his teammates all afternoon to keep a dangerous breakaway, including Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe), on a tight leash, Pogacar set Pavel Sivakov to work on the final ascent of the Jaunpass.

Stretching out for 8.1km at 8.3 per cent, this was no easy climb, and always had the potential to sort out a natural pecking order. Recognising this opportunity, Pogacar mounted his attack with more than 3km to the summit.

After powering away from the GC group, Pogacar was then able to ditch the final rider left hanging on, in Lipowitz, just over a kilometre from the top, before soloing downhill to the finish in Charmey.

“It was pure teamwork,” added Pogacar. “We planned to come over the first two climbs still with seven riders, and then we could go for the stage. Chapeau to everybody in the team.

“The first hour of racing was so hard, and then to bring the breakaway back, all the teammates were fantastic. I am so happy I could finish it off.”

The third place position would not be contested until nearly two minutes later with a chasing group that consisted of 15 riders on the descent before Castrillo edged in front to claim the final podium spot ahead of Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS-Astana).

Sunday's final stage is the only mountaintop finish of the week with a 178.2-kilometre journey that begins on the banks of the Broye River in Lucens and ends after a climb up Leysin.

Stage 4 results:

1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 3:40:24

2. Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +14”

3. Pablo Castrillo (Movistar) +1:42

General classification after stage 4:

1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 15:47:00

2. Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +35”

3. Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) +2:23