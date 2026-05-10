Concussions, elbow and pelvic fractures - Giro d'Italia crash nightmare for UAE Team Emirates

UAE Team Emirates-XRG saw their Giro d'Italia plans devastated following Saturday's horror crash on Stage 2.

With the first three days of this year's race being held in Bulgaria, Friday's opening stage saw a 20-rider crash with 700 metres to go in a bunch sprint after what had been a relatively calm opening before that.

The UAE team made it to the line safely – with France's Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) winning the stage – but the same could not be said 24 hours later as five of their riders hit the deck following a huge smash in the peloton with 22km to go.

There were around 30 riders in total caught up in the crash but the Emirati team were the worst affected on a rain-soaked 221km ride from Burgas to Veliko Tarnovo, with Jay Vine and Marc Soler both forced out of the race.

Bloodied and bruised team leader Adam Yates was able to continue but came home more than 13 minutes behind stage winner Guillermo Thomas ​Silva.

But on Sunday it emerged that the race was also over for Englishman Yates following a crash that also took out the likes of Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) and Andrea Vendrame (Jayco AlUla).

“Unfortunately, we were badly affected by the crash on Stage 2 yesterday,” said UAE Team Emirates-XRG medical director Dr Adrian Rotunno in a statement on Sunday.

“Jay Vine suffered a concussion and an elbow fracture. Marc Soler has a pelvic fracture. At this stage, neither should require surgery.

“Adam Yates suffered heavy abrasions and a laceration to his left ear. He was initially assessed on site for concussion and cleared to continue but subsequently he has shown delayed concussion symptoms. He will not take the start of Stage 3 today.

“All three are under observation of our medical staff and will travel home in the coming days to continue their rehab and recovery.”

Buitrago was taken to hospital with “several superficial abrasions, bruising to the neck muscles, causing restricted movement, and a concussion” Bahrain Victorious said on social media. “He will continue to be monitored and undergo the standard SCAT concussion protocol.”

Vendrame managed to finish the stage but was the last rider to reach the finish line, more than 17 minutes behind ​Thomas Silva.

“The Italian suffered fractures to three transverse processes in his lower back after crashing heavily in the final 30km of today’s stage,” Jayco-AlUla said. “He will return to Italy to undergo further examinations and begin his recovery.”

Norway's Adne Holter (Uno-X Mobility) is also out due to “a suspected concussion and an injury to his hand,” said his team. “He is currently at hospital undergoing further checks. A really tough way to end his first Grand Tour.”

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Thomas Silva, meanwhile, became the first Uruguayan ⁠to win a Grand Tour stage after the ⁠dramatic sprint finish.

German Florian ⁠Stork (Tudor Pro Cycling) finished second and Italy's Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) was third, as XDS Astana rider Thomas ​Silva ⁠took the pink jersey from Magnier.

“This is only the second stage of my first ​Giro d'Italia and I'm the winner. It was a bit unexpected. I'm speechless,” said Thomas Silva. “I just had to ​keep calm and launch the sprint at the right time … this is the maximum I could hope for.”

Pre-race favourite Jonas Vingegaard avoided the crash and formed a small breakaway group – with Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), and Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Intermarche) – which led through much of the latter stages.

However, UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Jan Christen led a chasing group that pulled the trio back in before a thrilling finale that saw Thomas Silva win in a photo finish.

Sunday's Stage 3 – a 175km run from Plovdiv to the capital city of Sofia – will likely see another sprint finish in what is the final day of racing in Bulgaria.