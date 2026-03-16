Isaac del Toro clinches 'very special' Tirreno-Adriatico victory for UAE Team Emirates

UAE Team Emirates-XRG enjoyed a memorable weekend as Isaac del Toro secured overall victory at the Tirreno-Adriatico after safely navigating the final stage to San Benedetto del Tronto.

Despite a crash with 90km to go, the Mexican rider finished the stage safely to complete victory.

The traditional closing stage of the race, a 142km route from Civitanova Marche to San Benedetto del Tronto, concluded in a bunch sprint which was won by Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek).

Del Toro finished safely in the peloton to seal overall title after a late crash inside the final kilometres split the field. However, that incident did not affect the general classification.

Del Toro’s victory was built earlier in the week on the race’s decisive stages across the Apennines.

The Mexican rider regained the race lead on the hilly Stage 5 before delivering the defining performance on Stage 6, where he won the summit finish in Camerino after fending off attacks from Giulio Pellizzari and Matteo Jorgenson before pushing ahead in the closing stretch.

That win allowed Del Toro to extend his overall lead heading into the final day, putting him firmly in control of the general classification.

The UAE Team Emirates rider was overjoyed with the result, stating: “This is a very special victory for me and for the team. Tirreno-Adriatico is one of the most prestigious races on the calendar, and to win here means a lot.

“The team supported me every single day – in the climbs, in the wind, and today keeping me safe to the finish even with the crash. Without them this wouldn’t have been possible. I’ll take a few easier days now and focus on Milano-San Remo.”

Del Toro thus extended his great form that saw him clinch the 2026 UAE Tour in Abu Dhabi last month.

Stage winner Milan was pleased to end the race on a high. “Painful and happiness at the same time. It was a really tough week, a tough day. I suffered a lot on the climbs and also today was absolutely not easy, and I think I have to say thanks after all to my teammates,” Milan said.

“I was upset that we missed out on the third stage with seventh place, but my teammates always support me in the race and also after it. The last days have been pretty tough in the grupetto, and they always push for me, always give everything.”