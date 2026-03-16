Chinese GP talking points: Historic day for Kimi Antonelli, more misery for McLaren

The Formula One circus rolled into Shanghai for round two of the 2026 season, and the Shanghai International Circuit delivered another chaotic and thrilling race - the kind of mechanical carnage that reminds you just how unforgiving the new regulations remain.

Saturday had already offered a glimpse of the volatility. George Russell converted pole into victory in the spring race but the weekend ultimately belonged to his teenage teammate Kimi Antonelli who made history by becoming the second youngest driver ever to win an F1 grand prix.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc completed the sprint podium as the simmering intra-Ferrari rivalry began to take shape. By Sunday, the tension had escalated dramatically and in enjoyable fashion. Sadly four drivers were already out before the formation lap had even begun and what followed was an afternoon full of thrilling action.

Here are the top storylines from the Chinese GP.

Antonelli ends Italy's long wait

Having become the youngest Grand Prix pole-sitter in history on Saturday, 19-year-old Antonelli was only briefly denied the lead at the start of Sunday's race.

Hamilton, starting from third on the grid, powered off the line with the kind of explosive launch that made Mercedes engineers wince and Ferrari fans wince harder, surging to the front in the opening moments. It lasted barely two laps. Antonelli reasserted himself going into the Turn 14 hairpin and never looked back.

What followed was a masterclass in controlled authority. Antonelli converted his sole pit stop under the race's only safety car period, retaining the lead with surgical precision, and managing the gap to Russell with exemplary temperament.

There was one moment of collective breath-holding with four laps remaining, when Antonelli ran deep into Turn 14, locking up and flatspotting his tyre in a way that momentarily threatened to undo everything he had built. He held it together, finishing five and a half seconds clear of Russell at the flag.

After the race, the tears arrived before the words. "I am speechless. I am about to cry, to be honest. Thank you so much to my team because they helped me to achieve this dream. I said yesterday I really wanted to bring Italy back on top, and we did today."

There were 398 grands prix between Giancarlo Fisichella's victory in Malaysia in 2006 and this one. Twenty years without an Italian winner. Peter "Bono" Bonnington, who guided Hamilton through every one of his seven championships, was on the podium to collect the constructors' trophy alongside him.

Russell ran a disciplined second, having fought back from a difficult safety car restart that left him briefly engulfed by the Ferraris. He may still be the favourite to challenge for the title but Shanghai was all about his teammate’s brilliance.

Hamilton's Ferrari podium

Hamilton came to Ferrari to win again. After a long season, the British driver is back on the podium and celebrating his love for the sport.

Hamilton had surged to the lead at the start and led the race's opening phase with intent. Once Antonelli reasserted himself, the contest that mattered became the one immediately behind; Hamilton and Leclerc circling one another with the mutual wariness and respect.

They went side by side through multiple sectors across the afternoon, a continuation of the wheel-to-wheel exchange that had begun in the sprint race. The Monegasque finished fourth, half a second adrift of his teammate, breathlessly coming on radio to tell his engineer how fun racing Hamilton was.

"That was one of the funniest races I have had in a long time," a jubilant Hamilton gushed. "The battle with Charles at the end was fantastic." He acknowledged there had been contact between the pair at one point, though he described it only as a brief kiss.

Then there was Toto Wolff. Watching from the pit wall as his former driver stood on the third step of the podium, the Mercedes principal was caught describing Hamilton as still "their driver." Twelve years, seven championships, and all the miles in between. No one can forget that bond nor their shared history.

McLaren and Verstappen unravel

McLaren confirmed two entirely separate technical failures had prevented both drivers from taking the start. Oscar Piastri suffered an electrical problem on the power unit and was wheeled back to the pit lane before the formation lap.

Lando Norris didn’t even make it to the grid after a problem was discovered during what McLaren described as ‘routine race preparation’. For the first time since the 2005 United States GP, neither car started a race.

For Piastri, the misfortune added to his woes after Melbourne where he crashed on the reconnaissance lap before the race began. Two consecutive weekends, two consecutive absences from the results sheet, through no fault of his own.

He reacted with usual composure, noting that at the beginning of a new regulation era, such failures were probably unsurprising.

McLaren's Lando Norris, right, had a forgettable weekend. AFP Info

The McLaren difficulties trace back to the team's still-incomplete understanding of the Mercedes power unit they run. In a season where energy deployment is the single most decisive variable, Mclaren have work to do to ensure they don’t find themselves with a huge gap to overcome.

Max Verstappen, last year’s challenger for the title, qualified eighth, worked forward through the field and retired 10 laps from the end due to cooling issues. He had finished ninth in the sprint race and called it "a disaster".

He had already described the racing produced by the 2026 regulations as terrible. Shanghai has done little to lift his mood as the team struggle to address the issues with the car.

Retirements galore

Seven drivers failed to reach the chequered flag and four never left the grid.

The Aston Martin retirements were the most predictable. Lance Stroll's car ground to a halt and caused the afternoon's only safety car. Fernando Alonso was physically unable to continue and retired with 23 laps to go.

The source of his retirement was the vibrations the Honda engine had been transmitting directly into his fingers so ferociously that from lap 20 onwards, he was losing sensation in his hands and feet entirely. Onboard footage showed him lifting both hands from the wheel mid-straight in an attempt to ease the numbness.

"The vibration level was very high today," he said afterwards. "From lap 20 to 33, I was struggling a little bit to feel my hands and my feet."

Noting they were last, he and the team found no reason to continue the race. Adrian Newey's team have a long road ahead and it will take time before their drivers can even finish a race.

Gabriel Bortoleto's Audi and Alex Albon's Williams were also among those who could not start, their respective car problems compounding what is shaping up to be a punishing regulation transition for both teams.

Are Haas strongest in midfield?

Oliver Bearman finished fifth, best of the rest behind the Mercedes and Ferrari machinery and did so after taking sharp action on the opening lap when Isack Hadjar spun directly in front of him through Turn 13.

That he recovered, found his rhythm, and drove clean to the flag illustrated precisely why Haas deserve to be taken seriously in 2026.

His teammate Esteban Ocon found himself briefly running in the top three when he opted to stay out during the virtual safety car and could well have finished above his teammate had he not made a mistake which he admitted to when trying to overtake Franco Colapinto. He finished in 14th place.

The VF-26 runs Ferrari’s power unit and transmission, alongside Ferrari supplied steering and cockpit electronics, giving Haas access to the same hybrid architecture used by the Scuderia.

In a season defined by reliability and energy management under the new regulations, Haas entered the era already familiar with some of the championship’s most complex hardware. They are finishing races and competing admirably well and ahead of several teams with larger budgets.