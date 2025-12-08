McLaren driver Lando Norris celebrates winning the world championship at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen during the race at Yas Marina Circuit
McLaren driver Lando Norris finished third in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to win the 2025 drivers' championship at the Yas Marina Circuit
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Max Verstappen en route to winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit
McLaren's Lando Norris during the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National
Start of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit
Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has his picture taken with the rest of the team at the Yas Marina Circuit ahead of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
A flypast before the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
McLaren driver Lando Norris at the drivers' parade at Yas Marina Circuit
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen with the rest of the team in Abu Dhabi
Mercedes driver George Russell before the drivers' parade
Aston Matin's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli
Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto and Haas driver Oliver Bearman
The Red Bull team move Max Verstappen's car on race day at Yas Marina Circuit
McLaren engineers work on the car on Sunday
Visitors arrive for race day at the Yas Marina Circuit
A fan looks at the world championship trophy at Yas Marina Circuit
Fans arrive for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Nico Rosberg and Martin Brundle
Oscar Piastri ahead of the race
Social media creator Khaby Lame in the paddock at Yas Marina Circuit
Terry Crews and Ronaldinho in Abu Dhabi
'Incredible' Lando Norris hailed by F1 paddock after winning title in Abu Dhabi

McLaren's British driver secures first world championship thanks to third-place finish in season-finale

Reem Abulleil
Reem Abulleil

December 08, 2025

As it happened: Lando Norris crowned champion at 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

As an emotional Lando Norris celebrated his maiden Formula One championship title on Sunday at Yas Marina Circuit, many around the paddock sang his praises, noting his character and personal development, alongside his incredible driving, as contributing factors.

Norris edged out race winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to secure the drivers' title by finishing third at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella described a “holistic approach” taken by Norris to overcome difficult parts of the season and put himself in top contention for the title.

“This season there was an important turning point in my view, which is the way Lando responded to the difficulties that we had at the start of the season,” Stella told reporters after the race.

“There was a start of a process that was structured, that was holistic, it was involving the personal development, professional, driving, race craft, and it makes me particularly glad that Lando could capitalise on this.

“Because this has been something that not necessarily I’ve seen many times before. In terms of the amount of work, the people involved, and the rate of development. So this has made Lando even capable, and this is valid for both of our drivers, of absorbing a couple of tough moments.”

Carlos Sainz, who was Norris’ teammate for two seasons at McLaren in 2019 and 2020 and is a good friend of the Briton, shared a warm embrace with the world champion on the track and reserved some kind words for him later while talking to the press.

“I’m honestly very happy for him,” said Sainz. “He’s a great F1 driver, unbelievably fast. But with his particular way of going about life and things, as much as he's got criticised a lot during the last few years for being how he is.

“He's world champion and everyone can keep dreaming about being F1 world champion while he goes about his own way and does things his own way.

“So I'm extremely happy for him because he must have felt a lot of pressure over the last few weekends and he managed to pull it off.”

Carlos Sainz speaks to the press on his happiness at seeing former teammate Lando Norris securing a first F1 title. Mina Rzouki / The National
Lewis Hamilton was the last McLaren driver to win a championship way back in 2008. The seven-time world champion also gave his countryman a nod during his conversations with the media, and revealed the advice he gave Norris ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP weekend.

“I’m really, really happy for him. He’s done such a great job this weekend,” said Hamilton, who finished in eighth place for Ferrari on Sunday.

“I told him going into the weekend, ‘Just continue doing you, what you’ve been doing works, so don’t change it going into the weekend and just take it one corner at a time’. I guess that’s what he did.

“It’s great to see another Brit win the championship. It’s awesome for the sport that it went down to the last race.”

Mercedes’ George Russell shared Hamilton’s sentiments, declaring Norris a worthy champion.

“I’m really happy for him, honestly. Maybe when I was a bit younger and not as mature, I think you’d be envious of a rival and fellow countryman to win,” said the 27-year-old.

“But honestly, the older we get, we recognise how difficult it is to sustain a certain level in this sport. We never know when our opportunity was going to come.

“I’m sure he wasn’t aware his chance was going to be this year. The second half of the year, especially, he’s driven really incredibly. I’m happy for him and he deserves it.”

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, of Aston Martin, had said before the race he planned on following the championship fight on the big screens while driving on the straights of Yas Marina Circuit.

He admits he was confused at certain points about the number of pit stops each of the top three drivers had already made but enjoyed the battle nonetheless.

“All three of them, they drove amazingly well this year,” said Alonso, who placed sixth in the UAE capital.

“And even now with the extra pressure in the last race, they qualified in the top three, they finished in the top three, so they still delivered the job. all three are worthy champions. Only one can win; this time was Lando.

“Congratulations to him, he has to enjoy now. You dream to become a Formula One driver, eventually and then to win the championship. That day has arrived for him and I hope he enjoys it and well deserved.”

Updated: December 08, 2025, 2:57 AM
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025F1