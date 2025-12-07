  • World drivers' title goes down to wire in final race of season
  • Norris leads standings on 408 points with Verstappen on 396 and Piastri on 392
  • Verstappen aces qualifying
  • Race starts at 5pm (UAE) on Sunday
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen during qualifying for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton had another disappointing qualifying
McLaren's championship leader Lando Norris at Yas Marina Circuit
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri qualified third
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc during qualifying
Final practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National
McLaren driver Lando Norris at the Yas Marina Circuit
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen takes part in final practice
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc takes part in final practice
McLaren driver Lando Norris at Yas Marina Circuit
A special Emirati welcome for drivers and fans at the Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday ahead of the qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
McLaren driver Lando Norris arrives at the Yas Marina Circuit
Red Bull driver and reigning world champion Max Verstappen
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri arrives ahead of the final practice and qualifying at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc at the Yas Marina Circuit
Mclaren driver Oscar Piastri in Abu Dhabi
