Isack Hadjar ready for 'beginning of a new journey' after meteoric rise at Red Bull

Live updates from 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Isack Hadjar is used to getting good news around this time of the year.

Twelve months ago, he was competing for the Formula 2 Championship in the title decider at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

That same weekend, he drove Max Verstappen’s Red Bull car in a free practice session in the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as the team’s reserve driver. Soon after, the French-Algerian youngster was confirmed an F1 seat with Racing Bulls for 2025.

What followed was a standout rookie season for Hadjar, who enters this weekend’s finale in Abu Dhabi looking to lock down P10 in the championship.

The 21-year-old scored 10 top-10 finishes this campaign, including a podium at the Dutch Grand Prix, and earned himself more good news this week as he was officially promoted to drive alongside Verstappen for Red Bull in 2026.

Going from F2 to Red Bull Racing in F1 in the span of 12 months could cause anyone whiplash, but Hadjar is taking it all in his stride and talks and acts like he was truly made for this.

“It's a very good moment in my career, that's for sure,” he told reporters at Yas Marina Circuit.

“For all the hard work through the years being rewarded now. Obviously, it's just the beginning of a new journey, but yeah, I'm very excited and stepping into a new era of Formula One as well. I think it's very good timing.”

Hadjar said he learnt about his promotion during the Qatar race week and explained there was no special phone call he received to break the news.

“It was just a talk with Helmut [Marko, Red Bull adviser and head of driver development programme] I had. He made me understand I was driving for Red Bull, and I had to deliver. That’s it,” he added.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri takes part in practice ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc during the first practice at Yas Marina Circuit McLaren driver Lando Norris led the way during practice on Friday Lando Norris set the pace during practice at Yas Marina Circuit Aston Martin team practice changing the tyres at the Yas Marina Circuit. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National McLaren team practice changing the tyres ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 McLaren driver Lando Norris arrives for practice day Williams driver Carlos Sainz at the Yas Marina Circuit Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc arrives for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend McLaren driver Oscar Piastri at Yas Marina Circuit James Vowles, team principle of Williams, in Abu Dhabi Haas driver Oliver Bearman arrives for practice day. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025. Yas Marina Circuit. Chris Whiteoak / The National McLaren driver Lando Norris with fans

Hadjar’s move to Red Bull will coincide with the introduction of new 2026 regulations, which will usher in lighter, faster and more agile cars, with redesigned power units and active aerodynamics.

Historically, many drivers have struggled in the second Red Bull seat, alongside Verstappen, given the car is usually designed to the four-time world champion’s liking, and can be difficult to drive by anyone not named Max.

Last year in Abu Dhabi, Sergio Perez described the task as “an incredible challenge”, adding: “I think being teammates with Max at Red Bull, for a young driver, I wouldn’t want to be in those shoes, if I’m honest.”

The Mexican driver lost his Red Bull seat a few days later after spending four seasons teaming up with Verstappen at the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Hadjar is not too concerned about being in that position, noting that the new regulations could level the playing field for everyone, including him and his new teammate.

“It’s not the same car at all next year. So that’s it. We're going to get the car we have. The team is going to build this car. I have to adapt to that car, and Max will have to do the same job,” said the Parisian.

“And if the car goes into one direction, at least I'll be there to feel the change. And ideally, I contribute to that change. So that would be the ideal scenario.”

Verstappen spoke this weekend about the things that make a good teammate in his book.

“Good in also developing the car with the team. Good understanding between the drivers. Friendly, funny, open-minded, not hiding things throughout the weekend between the two drivers,” said the Dutchman.

“In general, just trying to push the team forward. I think that’s the most important. If you are good friends off track, that’s a nice bonus but not necessarily needed, as long as you are very professional on track and it benefits the team.”

Hadjar is no doubt taking note. He may be moving up with the motorsport ladder at dizzying speed but he feels that rapid ascent has made him very adaptable.

“I've never repeated every year. I've always competed in different cars, so I don't know what it's like doing twice the same thing, the same job,” he explained.

“So I think I'm pretty decent at adapting, so I'm actually confident.”

Hadjar says he will enter the new season with no expectations but with the desire to get to know everyone at Red Bull Racing in an attempt to get an early start on adapting to new surroundings.

According to Racing Bulls engineers who spoke to Sky Sports’ David Croft, Hadjar is the most similar to Verstappen among Red Bull’s stable of drivers.

Hadjar shrugs off the comparison in terms of driving style, but admits he and the Dutchman do share a few attributes.

“I think obviously Max is very unique – he has a very unique style – and I would say myself as well,” said Hadjar.

“So I'm not obviously trying to copy what he's doing. But in terms of mindset, we have some things in common.

“What I find very impressive with Max is that after four world championships, he's still very, very hungry and very mad when it doesn't go his way, because he always wants to win. And I don't think every champion can do that.

“Once you pass a certain level, you can maybe slow down a bit in your approach, but he seems to be starving, just like I am. So, it's very impressive.”

While Marko told Hadjar he expects him “to deliver”, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies is hoping the young Frenchman continues his upwards trajectory of improving with every single F1 outing.

“Isack has had an unbelievable first season,” said Mekies on Friday.

“There is no doubt that in terms of starting point, where he started in January, the starting point was outstanding. Then we are strong believers not only in the raw talent, but also the ability of the drivers to develop.

“We have seen so many champions developing through the years, doing things that they had not done in the car a few races before. We've seen that with Isack this year too.

“We’ve seen him making stuff in the car that he was not doing three races before.

“We would like him to continue on to that path. We don't see it as a landing point. We see it as another start for him to continue to develop, to continue to impress us, to continue to surprise us. And you will expect that in the second year. You will expect that in the third year, perhaps in the fourth year. So that's a little bit the journey for us together.”

As for Hadjar, he’s clear on what excites him the most about this next chapter of his Red Bull journey.

“Honestly, there's two things – being in a world champion team. When I grew up watching Formula One, I saw [Sebastian] Vettel winning all these races, as a kid, with Red Bull,” he said.

“And being teammates with Max, to see what it's like, what facing the best level in the world feels like. It's definitely super-exciting.”