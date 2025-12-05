'Abu Dhabi is a Lando track' - drivers weigh in on F1 title fight between Norris, Verstappen and Piastri

Live updates from the 2025 Abu Dhabi GP

Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri head into this weekend’s Formula One season finale in Abu Dhabi each with a shot at clinching the championship title and the rest of the grid seems just as invested in the outcome of this three-way battle.

In the drivers’ press conference on Thursday, George Russell (Mercedes), Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls), and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) all tipped Norris, who is leading the championship with a 12-point gap on second-placed Verstappen, to seal the deal on Sunday.

Teammates Norris and Piastri have dominated the majority of the season, but four-time world champion Verstappen found a way to cut a 104-point deficit down to just 12 in the span of three months to wedge himself between the McLaren drivers.

The Red Bull driver’s comeback heroics have injected a great deal of excitement into the championship fight and has made Leclerc flip-flop between all three drivers when trying to predict the ultimate victor.

“I've changed my mind so many times this year. I thought it was Oscar, then I thought it was Max, then I don't know. I probably think it's going to be Lando. Twelve points is still significant. So, if nothing big happens to Lando, I think Lando will take it,” said Leclerc.

Williams’ Carlos Sainz was more comfortable giving a verdict, and believes his former teammate and good friend Norris has what it takes to secure his first world title this weekend.

“I do have an interest [in the championship fight], obviously, and I will be following very closely,” said Sainz, who drove alongside Norris for McLaren in 2019 and 2020.

“I think everyone knows how well I get on with Lando and obviously I wish Lando the best possible outcome in that sense.

“I also have a lot of respect for Max and Oscar and I wish them the best, but I think Abu Dhabi is a Lando track.”

Norris won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year, comfortably converting his pole position into victory, which helped McLaren secure the constructors’ championship.

“I think it's good for him that the final is in Abu Dhabi, which from my experience being his teammate here, is one of his best tracks at driving and the win he took last year in front of me still hurts,” added Sainz.

“He dominated last year's race in front of me and I knew it's a Lando track and it's a McLaren track, so I think he plays with that advantage. Still, going into the last weekend, having to finish on the podium is never easy, even if you drive a McLaren, and I think he needs to execute a perfect weekend and I believe given how well he's responded under pressure recently, I think he can do it.”

Alpine drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto both said they plan on closely following the fight at the front of the grid.

This is the first time since 2010 that more than two drivers enter the F1 season finale with a chance of winning the championship and the entire paddock is excited about this rare occasion.

“I'm not going to lie, I'm a big motorsport fan myself so when I look at it, I find it pretty cool,” said Gasly.

“I think it's great for the sport and I'm definitely going to enjoy looking at the outcome of that fight.”

Meanwhile, Colapinto knows he’ll be checking out the title fight on the big screens around the track at Yas Marina Circuit while driving on Sunday.

The Argentinian said: “I'm planning to look a bit more at the TVs on the straights on Sunday. It's nice for F1. I think it's a great thing for the sport. After so many years, we have three guys fighting for the world championship in the last race and being so close to each other that they all can win it and they all have a chance. It's going to bring a lot of excitement to the fans.

“It's going to be something historic and a race that can stay in the books and in our minds for a long time.”

Abu Dhabi gears up for exciting F1 finale as title goes down to wire 01:45

Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg also plans on keeping an eye on the big screens during the race, and gave props to Verstappen for closing the gap on the McLaren pair and putting himself in a position to grab a fifth consecutive world title.

“He had such a good run recently, so strong, no mistakes. He's been flawless and killing it,” said Hulkenberg.

“Obviously, he is 12 points behind. Twelve points is quite a lot, but we know mathematically it's possible and crazy things can happen. He obviously knows how to fight for a title and I think pressure is not an issue for him. He's got nothing to lose, really. He's got all to play for, all to gain.”

Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli echoed Hulkenberg’s sentiments, saying: “Of course with Max, despite 12 points behind, I think anything is possible with him.”

Liam Lawson, who started this season as Verstappen’s teammate before getting demoted to Racing Bulls, said “it would be very cool” if the Dutchman pulled it off on Sunday, while Haas’ Esteban Ocon described his comeback as “remarkable”.

“I think he has caught everyone by surprise, definitely,” added Ocon.

“They are three very good drivers. They all deserve to win the title, but only one will take it. It's going to be interesting to see the fight until the end. If they can play it a bit crazy in the first lap, I would not mind too much. If they can do a bowling ball strike into Turn 1, I will definitely take it,” the Frenchman said with a smile.

Williams’ Alex Albon was in the Red Bull garage as a reserve driver in 2021 when Verstappen edged out Lewis Hamilton in the Abu Dhabi title decider and described what it was like being part of the team at that moment.

“It was fun. It's what sports live for. These kind of nail-biters towards the end,” said Albon.

“Clearly a lot of tension, a lot of adrenaline and pressure, but all in a good way. That's also a testament to Red Bull. I think they're a very strong operating team. But the stakes are high and it exposes the cracks in many ways, but also highlights when the best are operating at their best. I find it exciting, I think. That's the beauty of the sport.”

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, was asked what advice he’d give his fellow Briton Norris on how to manage Sunday’s title showdown.

“I wouldn't give anyone advice, they're my competitors. So I'd probably be telling them fibs,” said the Ferrari driver with a smile.

