Qatar GP: Oscar Piastri wins sprint race cutting Lando Norris's lead in title fight

Oscar Piastri surged to a comfortable victory in the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday cutting McLaren teammate Lando Norris's lead in the drivers' championship by two points.

The Australian came home first at the Lusail International Circuit with Mercedes' George Russell second and Norris first heading into Saturday's qualifying session for the main race on Sunday.

Norris is now 22 points ahead of Piastri with four-time defending world champion Max Verstappen – who was fourth in the sprint – a further three points behind with 50 still to play for in Qatar and the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix season finale.

If Norris wins on Sunday, he will be champion. If either Piastri or Verstappen does, then the battle will go to the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

“It has been a good weekend so far, I think everything went smoothly in the sprint there, said Norris after his sprint win. “I'm happy with how it has been so far, I just need to keep it rolling.

“It's obviously a very different circuit to where we have been, much higher speed, much higher grip.

“The last couple of weekends has just been things going wrong rather than a lack of pace so to speak. Here everything has gone smoothly so far and the pace has been strong.

“It's a track I have enjoyed in the past, so enjoying it again clearly.”

Red Bull's Verstappen spoke of securing a “perfect weekend” going into the Qatar race but came up short in the sprint. “It has been difficult so far,” said Verstappen, who triumphed last week in Las Vegas to boost his title hopes following the disqualification of the McLaren pair.

“The start was good and the first few laps I just pushed a bit more compared to the guys ahead to try to have an opportunity knowing that passing was tough.

“After that you just get into the same trouble and the more the tyres wear, the more you feel those kind of issues. I was basically just doing my own race out there.”

In a sprint of little drama, Piastri crossed the line 4.9 seconds clear of Russell with Norris 1.3 secs further back. Verstappen was nine seconds behind Piastri.

“I tried to go forwards and we got pretty close at the start, but it was good,” said Norris. “I didn't see what happened behind, it felt like a long stint and lots of pushing.

“It's going to be a tough race tomorrow but it's not easy to pass around here, so it's all about qualifying.

“It has been quick, it's a hell of a lap around here in qualifying so I'm looking forward to it.”

Lewis Hamilton started 18th and finished 17th, 46s behind Piastri after just 19 laps of racing, to complete yet another sorry performance for Ferrari.

“Man, I don't know how but we made the car worse,” said a despondent Hamilton on the radio.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.9-litre%20twin-turbo%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E536hp%20(including%20138hp%20e-motor)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E750Nm%20(including%20400Nm%20e-motor)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh1%2C380%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

McIlroy's struggles in 2016/17 European Tour: 6 events, 16 rounds, 5 cuts, 0 wins, 3 top-10s, 4 top-25s, 72,5567 points, ranked 16th PGA Tour: 8 events, 26 rounds, 6 cuts, 0 wins, 4 top-10s, 5 top-25s, 526 points, ranked 71st

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Avatar%3A%20The%20Way%20of%20Water %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJames%20Cameron%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESam%20Worthington%2C%20Zoe%20Saldana%2C%20Sigourney%20Weaver%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Gulf Under 19s Pools A – Dubai College, Deira International School, Al Ain Amblers, Warriors

B – Dubai English Speaking College, Repton Royals, Jumeirah College, Gems World Academy

C – British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Yasmina Academy

D – Dubai Exiles, Jumeirah English Speaking School, English College, Bahrain Colts Recent winners 2018 – Dubai College

2017 – British School Al Khubairat

2016 – Dubai English Speaking School

2015 – Al Ain Amblers

2014 – Dubai College

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

The specs Engine: Dual 180kW and 300kW front and rear motors Power: 480kW Torque: 850Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000) On sale: Now

Results Stage Two: 1. Mark Cavendish (GBR) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 04:20:45 2. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) Alpecin-Fenix 3. Pascal Ackermann (GER) UAE Team Emirates 4. Olav Kooij (NED) Jumbo-Visma 5. Arnaud Demare (FRA) Groupama-FDJ General Classification: 1. Jasper Philipsen (BEL) Alpecin-Fenix 09:03:03 2. Dmitry Strakhov (RUS) Gazprom-Rusvelo 00:00:04 3. Mark Cavendish (GBR) QuickStep-AlphaVinyl 00:00:06 4. Sam Bennett (IRL) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:10 5. Pascal Ackermann (GER) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:12

Who has lived at The Bishops Avenue? George Sainsbury of the supermarket dynasty, sugar magnate William Park Lyle and actress Dame Gracie Fields were residents in the 1930s when the street was only known as ‘Millionaires’ Row’.

Then came the international super rich, including the last king of Greece, Constantine II, the Sultan of Brunei and Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal who was at one point ranked the third richest person in the world.

Turkish tycoon Halis Torprak sold his mansion for £50m in 2008 after spending just two days there. The House of Saud sold 10 properties on the road in 2013 for almost £80m.

Other residents have included Iraqi businessman Nemir Kirdar, singer Ariana Grande, holiday camp impresario Sir Billy Butlin, businessman Asil Nadir, Paul McCartney’s former wife Heather Mills.

Hunting park to luxury living Land was originally the Bishop of London's hunting park, hence the name

The road was laid out in the mid 19th Century, meandering through woodland and farmland

Its earliest houses at the turn of the 20th Century were substantial detached properties with extensive grounds

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Leaderboard 15 under: Paul Casey (ENG) -14: Robert MacIntyre (SCO) -13 Brandon Stone (SA) -10 Laurie Canter (ENG) , Sergio Garcia (ESP) -9 Kalle Samooja (FIN) -8 Thomas Detry (BEL), Justin Harding (SA), Justin Rose (ENG)

India Test squad Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Vijay, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Kuldeep, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur

RACE CARD 4pm Al Bastakiya – Listed (TB) $150,000 (Dirt) 1,900m 4.35pm Dubai City Of Gold – Group 2 (TB) $228,000 (Turf) 2,410m 5.10pm Mahab Al Shimaal – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,200m 5.45pm Burj Nahaar – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m 6.20pm Jebel Hatta – Group 1 (TB) $260,000 (T) 1,800m 6.55pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 – Group 1 (TB) $390,000 (D) 2,000m 7.30pm Nad Al Sheba – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (T) 1,200m

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

if you go The flights Emirates have direct flights from Dubai to Glasgow from Dh3,115. Alternatively, if you want to see a bit of Edinburgh first, then you can fly there direct with Etihad from Abu Dhabi. The hotel Located in the heart of Mackintosh's Glasgow, the Dakota Deluxe is perhaps the most refined hotel anywhere in the city. Doubles from Dh850 Events and tours There are various Mackintosh specific events throughout 2018 – for more details and to see a map of his surviving designs see glasgowmackintosh.com For walking tours focussing on the Glasgow Style, see the website of the Glasgow School of Art. More information For ideas on planning a trip to Scotland, visit www.visitscotland.com