Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Record crowds and spending at 2024 event

The 2024 Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix drew record crowds and generated Dh1.25 billion in visitor spending, organisers Ethara announced on Wednesday.
The race, which serves as the annual F1 season finale, has gone from strength to strength since its first staging in 2009.
That was evident in numbers showing a sharp increase in visitors in 2024 – and with it a financial bump for Abu Dhabi's leisure and tourism sector.
Attendances grew across all four days of last December's event, resulting in an overall jump from 170,000 to 192,000 – an increase of 12.9 per cent.
Ethara says 70 per cent of those spectators came from abroad, and that racegoers parted with Dh1.25 billion over the four days, a 6.8 per cent increase in visitor spending from the previous year.
The 2025 event, set to be held at Yas Marina Circuit from December 4-7, is expected to be even bigger still, with Ethara confirming “the majority of tickets” have already been sold.
“The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix continues to raise the bar, generating Dh1.25 billion across four unforgettable days,” said Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara.
“This figure demonstrates how we’ve evolved the event into an entertainment and tourism destination that transcends sport.
“With an unprecedented level of advance sales for the 2025 race, fans are telling us they trust in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix experience and everything that it brings both on and off the track. That excitement drives us to keep pushing boundaries and deliver extraordinary moments for fans and visitors every year.”
The event’s signature Yasalam after-race concerts also experienced record crowds, with 110,000 attending four nights of shows at Etihad Park.
The race itself drew a huge broadcast audience, with 62 million watching last year’s championship finale on TV and streaming platforms.
That was further enhanced by F1 teams, drivers and celebrities sharing their experience on social media, giving the event an online reach of 4.6 billion, according to Ethara.
Organisers also revealed that in 2024 some 85 per cent of international visitors arrived by air. More than half were visiting Abu Dhabi for the first time and many turned their stays into full holidays.
Alongside the racing, fans filled Yas Island’s theme parks and visited cultural landmarks like Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan. Over 30,000 visits were recorded across these sights during the 2024 race weekend, with a Grand Prix ticket granting complimentary access.
In 2025, ticket benefits have been extended and now include teamLab Phenomena on Saadiyat Island.
Besides tourism, the event contributes to the local economy by generating jobs. Notably, 88 per cent of staff on-site at Yas Marina Circuit last year were UAE-based.
The Formula One season resumes in Singapore this weekend. McLaren's Oscar Piastri leads the drivers' championship from teammate Lando Norris, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen gaining momentum after wins in Azerbaijan and Italy.
