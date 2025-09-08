Italian Grand Prix talking points: Verstappen conjures magic at Monza and McLaren strategy could prove costly

They call it the Temple of Speed, the Italians know it as La Pista Magica. Monza is one of Formula One’s oldest circuits, a track steeped in history and home to Italian motorsport. Here, the cars spend longer at full throttle than anywhere else, and the tifosi line the parkland grandstands in red, willing their drivers on.

This year’s qualifying delivered the magic. Max Verstappen produced the fastest lap in Formula One history that underlined Monza’s reputation as the ultimate test of power and precision.

The resurfacing carried out before last season added to the drama, the fresh tarmac providing grip far beyond the worn-out asphalt on which Lewis Hamilton had once set the record.

It was a fitting scene for the last European race of 2025’s F1 calendar. Here are the best storylines from the weekend:

Verstappen delivers the magic

Just as the world stopped predicting a Red Bull win, Verstappen produced a reminder of why he is still the sport’s benchmark. At Monza he not only delivered pole with the fastest qualifying lap by average speed in Formula One history – a rapid 1 mins, 18.792 secs – but converted it into his first grand prix victory since Imola in May, snapping a nine-race drought.

Red Bull’s resurgence came from a shift in how they now approach high speed circuits. For the first time with this generation of car, they unveiled a genuine low-downforce rear wing. It had already hinted at its potential in Spa’s Sprint, but at Monza it became decisive. Coupled with a new floor, the hard lessons of last season, and a change in setup, the car finally came alive. “We’ve learned so much more about how to set up this car,” Verstappen said afterwards.

The start was frenzied. Verstappen launched from pole but Lando Norris surged alongside into Turn 1, his nose briefly in front before being squeezed onto the grass. Verstappen braked too late, cut the chicane, and clung to the lead – only to be told to hand it back at the start of Lap 2. Norris duly took over but it didn’t last. By Lap 4, Verstappen was back on the attack, reclaiming the lead with authority. From there he found his rhythm and was almost four seconds clear by Lap 13.

The final winning margin, more than 19 seconds, underlined once again that no one is better at squeezing performance and capitalising on every advantage.

For Laurent Mekies, still settling into the role after Christian Horner’s departure, this was his most emphatic result yet. For Verstappen, it was more personal – just his third win of the season, but one that completed the Italian double. Imola in May, Monza in September. A reminder that his talent can never be ignored.

Mclaren’s controversial decision making

Andrea Stella had been clear before the weekend that Monza would not play to McLaren’s strengths. The resurfaced track offered high grip, reducing tyre wear, dulling one of the car’s usual advantages. Quickest through the corners but losing out on the straights, McLaren would have to rely on strategy and execution rather than raw pace.

What unfolded instead was another example of the team becoming entangled in the Norris–Piastri rivalry. For Norris, the objective was simple: keep his championship hopes alive by clawing back ground after falling 34 points behind Oscar Piastri in the drivers' standings. By finishing second at Monza, he did cut the deficit, but only by three points, and only after a moment that polarised opinion.

McLaren had gambled on running long, holding both cars out in the hope of a safety car that never came. That meant a late switch to soft tyres, with Piastri called in first on Lap 45. Norris followed a lap later but lost valuable seconds with a slow change on the front-left. He emerged behind his teammate, seemingly beaten by misfortune rather than speed.

The pit wall, however, saw it differently. To prevent the order being decided by their error, they invoked precedent. Just as Norris had yielded to Piastri in Hungary last year after gaining an advantage through pit sequencing, so Piastri was asked to do the same now. The Australian complied, handing the place back with four laps remaining, though not before voicing his frustration: “I mean, we said a slow pit stop was part of racing, I don’t get it.”

Speaking to Sky Sports afterwards, Piastri toed the line. “The decision to swap back was fair. Lando was ahead of me the whole race. I don’t have any issues with that,” he said. He had previously noted that he needs the team fully behind him in a title fight but will his decision to be so obedient come back to haunt him?

Ferrari fail to capitalise on home advantage

Lewis Hamilton’s ability to draw strength from the fans had some pundits wondering if he might deliver something special at Monza. Despite carrying a grid penalty, could he mark his first Italian Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver with a memorable performance at the Scuderia’s home race?

Qualifying suggested Ferrari were competitive but not quite where they wanted to be. Charles Leclerc briefly held second in Q3 before slipping to fourth as his competition demonstrated excellent pace. Hamilton qualified just behind but dropped to 10th after a five-place penalty from Zandvoort, but fans were left wondering why Ferrari chose not to use the Englishman to provide Leclerc with a tow down Monza’s long straights, a decision that sparked lots of debate.

On Sunday, Leclerc made a strong start, muscling past Piastri for third before overheating his tyres and losing ground. Though he later recovered his pace, he didn’t have enough time and came home in fourth. "They just had more pace than I did. I tried things that were not in the car and so I lost the rear multiple times and that meant I couldn't hope for much better unfortunately."

Hamilton’s race was all about recovery but things are looking up for the seven-time world champion. From 10th on the grid, he surged forward, passing Fernando Alonso and Gabriel Bortoleto to climb into sixth. He spent the rest of the afternoon chasing George Russell but was unable to find a way through, eventually finishing in sixth place. “We possibly could have got fifth if we had maybe undercut Mercedes, but we just missed it,” he reflected. Still, it was his best result since Silverstone.

Ferrari ended Monza with both cars in the top six. A respectable outcome, though still short of the fairytale result the tifosi had hoped for.

Hadjar picks up a point

After claiming his maiden F1 podium at Zandvoort a week earlier, Isack Hadjar arrived at Monza with lower expectations. A full power unit change on his Racing Bull car meant he would start from the pit lane regardless of qualifying, so when a messy out-lap behind Carlos Sainz left him eliminated in Q1, it hardly mattered. “Even if I was putting it on pole I wouldn’t care because I’m starting from the back,” he admitted.

Hadjar was realistic about his chances. “If I’m starting in the top 10, we have a shot at points. But we can’t overtake 10 cars on pure pace and with a good strategy. It doesn’t happen,” he insisted on Saturday.

Yet on Sunday, it did. From last place, Hadjar delivered a mature drive, making full use of the hard tyres in clean air and benefitting from a well-timed one-stop strategy. By managing his pace and avoiding traffic, he steadily climbed the order, pulling himself into contention for the final points places.

By the chequered flag, Hadjar had converted a pit-lane start into 10th place, scoring another point for Racing Bulls and backing up his breakthrough result in Zandvoort with another strong finish.

“I’m obviously very happy as I think we achieved the maximum we could have done today,” he said. “I really enjoyed it; the car was fast out there, and our strategy was well-executed. Before the race, I thought we’d get stuck in a DRS train, but instead we made the most of the hard tyres in free air.”

Brief scores: Manchester City 2 Gundogan 27', De Bruyne 85' Crystal Palace 3 Schlupp 33', Townsend 35', Milivojevic 51' (pen) Man of the Match: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace)

LIGUE 1 FIXTURES All times UAE ( 4 GMT) Friday

Nice v Angers (9pm)

Lille v Monaco (10.45pm) Saturday

Montpellier v Paris Saint-Germain (7pm)

Bordeaux v Guingamp (10pm)

Caen v Amiens (10pm)

Lyon v Dijon (10pm)

Metz v Troyes (10pm) Sunday

Saint-Etienne v Rennes (5pm)

Strasbourg v Nantes (7pm)

Marseille v Toulouse (11pm)

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

MATCH INFO League Cup, last 16 Manchester City v Southampton, Tuesday, 11.45pm (UAE)

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Raha%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Kuwait%2FSaudi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tech%20Logistics%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2414%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Soor%20Capital%2C%20eWTP%20Arabia%20Capital%2C%20Aujan%20Enterprises%2C%20Nox%20Management%2C%20Cedar%20Mundi%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20166%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

You may remember … Robbie Keane (Atletico de Kolkata) The Irish striker is, along with his former Spurs teammate Dimitar Berbatov, the headline figure in this season’s ISL, having joined defending champions ATK. His grand entrance after arrival from Major League Soccer in the US will be delayed by three games, though, due to a knee injury. Dimitar Berbatov (Kerala Blasters) Word has it that Rene Meulensteen, the Kerala manager, plans to deploy his Bulgarian star in central midfield. The idea of Berbatov as an all-action, box-to-box midfielder, might jar with Spurs and Manchester United supporters, who more likely recall an always-languid, often-lazy striker. Wes Brown (Kerala Blasters) Revived his playing career last season to help out at Blackburn Rovers, where he was also a coach. Since then, the 23-cap England centre back, who is now 38, has been reunited with the former Manchester United assistant coach Meulensteen, after signing for Kerala. Andre Bikey (Jamshedpur) The Cameroonian defender is onto the 17th club of a career has taken him to Spain, Portugal, Russia, the UK, Greece, and now India. He is still only 32, so there is plenty of time to add to that tally, too. Scored goals against Liverpool and Chelsea during his time with Reading in England. Emiliano Alfaro (Pune City) The Uruguayan striker has played for Liverpool – the Montevideo one, rather than the better-known side in England – and Lazio in Italy. He was prolific for a season at Al Wasl in the Arabian Gulf League in 2012/13. He returned for one season with Fujairah, whom he left to join Pune.

RESULT Al Hilal 4 Persepolis 0

Khribin (31', 54', 89'), Al Shahrani 40'

Red card: Otayf (Al Hilal, 49')

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

HOW TO WATCH Facebook: TheNationalNews Twitter: @thenationalnews Instagram: @thenationalnews.com TikTok: @thenationalnews

First Person

Richard Flanagan

Chatto & Windus

MATCH INFO Mumbai Indians 186-6 (20 ovs)

Kings XI Punjab 183-5 (20 ovs) Mumbai Indians won by three runs

Pakistan T20 series squad Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Amir Yamin, Mohammed Amir (subject to fitness clearance), Rumman Raees, Usman Shinwari, Umar Amin

Farage on Muslim Brotherhood Nigel Farage told Reform's annual conference that the party will proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood if he becomes Prime Minister.

"We will stop dangerous organisations with links to terrorism operating in our country," he said. "Quite why we've been so gutless about this – both Labour and Conservative – I don't know.

“All across the Middle East, countries have banned and proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood as a dangerous organisation. We will do the very same.”

It is 10 years since a ground-breaking report into the Muslim Brotherhood by Sir John Jenkins.

Among the former diplomat's findings was an assessment that “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” has “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

The prime minister at the time, David Cameron, who commissioned the report, said membership or association with the Muslim Brotherhood was a "possible indicator of extremism" but it would not be banned.

HIJRA Starring: Lamar Faden, Khairiah Nathmy, Nawaf Al-Dhufairy

Director: Shahad Ameen Rating: 3/5

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat