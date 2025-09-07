Verstappen delight at 'unbelievable' Italian GP win as McLaren order Piastri to let Norris take second place

Max Verstappen completed a memorable weekend at Monza by easing to an impressive victory in the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The four-time reigning world champion finished nearly 20 seconds ahead of McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri with Verstappen completing an Italian double having won the Emilia Romagna GP at Imola in May.

On Saturday, Verstappen had claimed pole position having clocked the fastest lap in Formula One history and backed that up with an imperious performance in the race itself.

“That was unbelievable guys,” the Dutchman on the Red Bull team radio immediately after the race. “We executed that really well. What an unbelievable weekend. We can be really proud of that.”

Piastri's lead in the title race was trimmed to 31 points with eight races to go after he handed back second place to teammate and title rival Norris.

Norris had been second but a wheelgun problem at his pit stop late in the race cost him 5.9 seconds and dropped the Briton behind Piastri, only for the Australian to hand the place back on team orders.

“Oscar, this is a bit like Hungary last year. We pitted in this order for team reasons. Please let Lando past and then you are free to race,” said team engineer Tom Stallard.

An unhappy Piastri replied: “I mean, we said a slow pit stop was part of racing, so I don't really get what's changed here. But if you really want me to do it, then I'll do it.”

When asked after the race what happened with the slow stop, Norris said: “I have no idea … Every now and then we make mistakes as a team and this was one of them.”

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton failed to make the podium for Ferrari despite passionate support from red-clad tifosi in their home race, coming home fourth and sixth, respectively, while Alex Albon took seventh for Williams.

Rookie Gabriel Bortoleto was eighth for Sauber ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli who kept hold of ninth of ninth place despite his time five-second penalty. Dutch GP podium finisher Isack Hadjar ended his race in 10th spot despite starting from the pit lane.

“It was a great day for us, we were flying and that the car for me was really enjoyable and I could manage the pace quite well throughout that first stint,” said Verstappen, who is 94 points behind Piastri in the drivers'standings after winning only his third race this season.

“We pitted at the right time and the hard tyres at the end you can push a bit more because they are more resilient.

“A fantastic execution by everyone and the whole team, the whole weekend we were on it and it’s super enjoyable to win here.”

Norris was desperate to rebound from a disastrous Dutch GP where he retired with a rare engine problem. Starting from second at Monza, he tussled with Verstappen from the start and was forced off into the grass at the first corner.

“I always know it is going to be a good fight with Max and it was,” Norris said. “One of those weekends where we are a bit slower but a good fight and I enjoyed it.”

Verstappen was told to give the place back and duly did so but the Red Bull driver reclaimed the lead at the start of lap four, diving past Norris into Turn 1.

From there, it was almost a procession to victory for Verstappen. He briefly found himself behind the McLarens after pitting on Lap 38 but retook the lead when Piastri was brought in on Lap 46, followed by Norris a lap later.

“Difficult beginning, definitely I think, not my best first couple of laps. We seemed to have good pace the first couple of laps compared to Charles, I could get past,” said Piastri. “It was a pretty lonely race from there.

“Just struggled a bit through the first part of the race, the car wasn't exactly how I liked, once the tyres went away, it actually felt a bit better which is never a great sign. Happy with the points and I'll take it.

“A lot of things to learn from this weekend, so happy going forwards and we will try to be stronger next week.”

