FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem 'proud' of UAE's motorsports achievements ahead of Abu Dhabi GP

FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem says he feels a sense of national pride ahead of this weekend's Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as the drivers’ title race comes to a dramatic three-way conclusion in the UAE capital.

With Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri set for a tense championship showdown at Yas Marina Circuit, Ben Sulayem is thrilled that his home country’s role in global motorsport will be showcased for a huge international audience.

“The UAE authorities have provided dedicated support for motorsport over many years, developing events that have put the country on the world sporting map, attracting competitors and spectators from around the world, and exciting F1’s global fan base,” Ben Sulayem said in a press release.

“As an Emirati, I’m proud of my country’s achievements in motorsport, as highlighted by the impact of the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As FIA president, I’m committed to continue to support the consistent efforts in the Emirates to build on the country’s status as a global motorsport venue.”

Ben Sulayem highlighted the region's growing influence on the F1 calendar, with races already held in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar before this weekend's season finale.

Looking ahead, the FIA president predicts an even brighter future for F1, with Cadillac joining as the 11th team next season, Madrid becoming the latest Grand Prix venue, and new FIA regulations set to deliver lighter, more agile cars running on sustainable fuel, marking the start of a new era for the sport.

Abu Dhabi gears up for exciting F1 finale as title goes down to wire 01:45

Abu Dhabi has become a classic case of what the FIA looks for in a venue for F1 racing, starting with a strong local commitment to invest, not just in the race circuit, but in the infrastructure and services that are also vital to make the event successful.

“Through a strategic investment in building world-class sporting foundations, and in particular the investment in the Yas Marina Circuit, the UAE has showcased the country’s travel and tourism attractions, its appeal as an investment hub, and its status as a desirable country in which to live and work," Ben Sulayem added.

