Mohammed ben Sulayem praises Qatar's importance to F1 calendar as title race could be decided at Lusail

FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem said this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix will again underline the Middle East’s growing influence on the Formula 1 championship as the title race reaches its decisive final stretch.

The penultimate round of the 2025 season returns to Lusail International Circuit with championship leader Lando Norris nervously checking his wing mirrors as Max Verstappen threatens a late surge to deny the McLaren driver a first drivers' title.

Red Bull's four-time world champion ate up ground on Norris and his teammate Oscar Piastri after claiming victory at last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix while the McLaren pair were both disqualified for excessive plank wear on their cars. With the skid blocks below the minimum thickness, Norris lost his points for second place and Piastri for his fourth spot.

Norris now leads both rivals by just 24 points going into this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

All eyes turn to the Lusail International Circuit, a venue Emirati motorsport chief Ben Sulayem believes has evolved far beyond simply hosting a race. With sizeable investment in grassroots development, facilities and officials, Qatar is now positioning itself as a pipeline for the next generation of drivers and industry professionals.

“The Qatar Grand Prix is more than a race – it is a symbol of the country’s ambition, not only to host but to grow motorsport from the grassroots to the global stage,” Ben Sulayem said.

“As we look to the future, this Grand Prix reaffirms our confidence in the Middle East and the important part the region plays in the championship’s calendar.”

Mohammed ben Sulayem, right, meets with Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, president of the Qatar Olympic Committee, during the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.

With 58 points left across the Qatar Sprint, main race and the season-ending Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, this season's championship is now a full three-way showdown between Norris, Piastri and Verstappen, and makes for a potentially dramatic finale at Yas Marina Circuit on December 7.

Briton Norris remains a strong favourite to clinch a maiden F1 title, but while his lead over Piastri is changed only a little, Verstappen is now properly in the hunt after Sunday's Las Vegas shake-up.

With 33 points on offer across the Qatar weekend (eight in the Sprint, 25 in the grand prix), Norris cannot win the championship on Saturday. He must finish the weekend with a lead of more than 25 points over both Piastri and Verstappen if he is to be crowned the champion on Sunday.

In practical terms, he needs to outscore whichever rival scores the most in Qatar by at least two points. If he does not achieve that, the title fight will continue to Abu Dhabi. Norris will become Britain's 11th world champion should he get the job done in the Middle East.

Max Verstappen, left, and Oscar Piastri, right, trail championship leader Lando Norris, centre, by 24 points in the title race. Getty Images

If Norris suffers a poor weekend, the title picture changes quickly; it is possible Piastri or Verstappen could even take the championship lead after Qatar.

To stay in the title fight, both drivers must be 25 points, or less, behind Norris, who has finished ahead of Piastri in the past seven races.

Neither driver can realistically afford a slip-up with McLaren's Las Vegas disqualifications having given Verstappen a massive championship boost.

Dutchman Verstappen has won the past two races in Qatar, and has taken the chequered flag in four of the past five Abu Dhabi grands prix, with his run broken last year by Norris.

Piastri has not topped the podium since winning the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort at the end of August.

