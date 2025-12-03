Isack Hadjar promoted to Red Bull after outstanding rookie season in F1

Isack Hadjar will join Max Verstappen at Red Bull for the 2026 Formula One season, completing one of the sport’s most dramatic driver reshuffles that also sees British teenager Arvid Lindblad handed his F1 debut.

Hadjar's promotion from Racing Bulls, Red Bull's junior team, was announced just days before the season-ending Etihad Airways Grand Prix, which takes place at Yas Marina Circuit this weekend.

The 21-year-old French-Algerian has been one of the revelations of the campaigns, his speed, composure and relentless aggression earning him a foothold in one of the most coveted seats on the grid.

Tenth in the standings heading into this weekend’s finale, Hadjar’s season has been defined by a superb maiden podium at Zandvoort in August and a consistent edge over teammate Liam Lawson.

He will replace Yuki Tsunoda, whose rollercoaster five-year stint in Formula One appears to have reached an abrupt pause. The Japanese driver, promoted to the senior team for just two races this season before being sent back down the ladder, is expected to remain within the Red Bull system as test and reserve driver for 2026.

“I’m so grateful to Oracle Red Bull Racing for giving me the opportunity and trust to race at the highest level,” Hadjar said.

“There have been ups and downs, but they kept believing. This year with Racing Bulls has been amazing. I feel I’m a much better driver and person because of the team. To now go to Red Bull and learn from Max is something I can’t wait for.”

The task ahead is not an easy one. Verstappen, a four-time world champion and the defining force of his generation, has seen off a succession of talented teammates since his own debut in 2017. Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Sergio Perez, Lawson and Tsunoda have all discovered the unforgiving reality of sharing a garage with the Dutchman.

Racing Bulls, meanwhile, will turn to youth once more as 18-year-old Lindblad steps up for his Formula One debut. The Briton has been part of the Red Bull system since he was 14 and was granted a super licence at 17 following a special request from the team.

Sixth in the F2 standings with one race remaining, Lindblad has impressed during FP1 outings at Silverstone and Mexico City, showcasing maturity beyond his years.

“Since I started at five years old, the dream was always Formula One,” he said. “I’m extremely grateful to the Red Bull junior programme and my personal team for their guidance, mentorship and belief; none of this would have been possible without their support.

“2026 will be a big challenge and I know there’s a lot to learn, but I’m ready to work closely with the team and rise to it. I can’t wait to get started, it’s going to be an exciting year.”

